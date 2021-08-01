My Hero Academia is an ongoing anime series that is an adaptation of the manga of the same name. It is a widely popular series with fans spread across the world. The story follows Izuku Midoriya and his quest of becoming the number one hero.

My Hero Academia takes place in the world where humans are born with inbred abilities called Quirk. Deku isn’t lucky enough to acquire a quirk, however, with the help of All Might he possesses OFA. Deku moves forward and defeats many villains in his path to achieve his dreams. Let’s talk about My Hero Academia season 5 episode 19 spoilers, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 19 Spoilers, Recap Release Date and Time

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 18 Recap

In My Hero Academia season 5 episode 18 recap, we see a little flashback of Endeavour where he catches a villain. Another villain called Ending watches him from the back and gets fascinated. He wants Endeavor to kill him.

Ending

Reminiscing about his past, Ending reveals that Endeavour caught him alive seven years ago. Meanwhile, in the Todoroki household, Fuyumi tells Deku and Bakugo about Toya. She explains how close Natsu and Toya were and the former blames Endeavour for his death.

Endeavor and the boys leave in the car and bid goodbye to Fuyumi. While in the car, Bakugo spots a villain using strips to attack them. They see that the villain has caught Natsu. Endeavor recognizes the villain and dispatches himself along with three boys to apprehend him.

Atonement

Atonement

Endeavor stops in the middle while the rest of the three blitzes to catch the perpetrator. To make things work, Ending targets the civilian’s vehicles. Bakugo catches up to him and saves Natsuo. Meanwhile, Todoroki captures Ending and Deku saves the civilians.

Endeavor hugs Natsuo and tells him the reason why he didn’t save him. He doesn’t want his forgiveness but atonement. Endeavor feels proud about the boys and how they’ve improved in such a short time. On the other hand, Bakugo has decided his hero name, but he won’t tell anyone before he tells certain someone.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 19 Spoilers

In My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 19 spoilers, the winter break is over and all students return back to the class. Ida wishes everybody a happy new year and announces that they’ll be giving a status report. Everyone suits up and gets ready to report.

New Threat

Aizawa receives a message to report to the staff room. Meanwhile, Ashido teases Uraraka for carrying the gift that she received from Deku. Students arrive on the grounds where All Might informs them that Aizawa was called for a mission.

In the secret facility, Gran Tarino explains to Aizawa about the nature of Nomu. He tells him that they have a guy in captivity who was central to the League. They can extract information out of him, however, this guy’s powers are artificial.

New Threat

He goes on to reveal that the base for quirks used in his body is a close match to one of the students they went with during their school days. He has the base of Oboro Shirakumo.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 19 Watch Online

To watch My Hero Academia season 5 episode 19 online, you can use streaming services such as Crunchyroll and Funimation. However, you will need a subscription to these services for full access.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 19 Release Date and Time

Here is My Hero Academia season 5 episode 19 release date and time.

Japan – 06:30 PM, August 7th

India – 03:00 PM, August 7th

USA/Canada – 04:30 AM, August 7th

UK – 12:00 PM, August 7th

Europe (CEST) – 1:00 PM, August 7th

What will the new term bring for our heroes? Let us know down in the comments. For more updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.