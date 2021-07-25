Based on the manga series of the same name by Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia is an ongoing anime series currently on its 5th season. It follows Izuku Midoriya in the role of protagonist and puts him into the world of heroes and villains.

Izuku Midoriya is a young boy who aspires to become the best hero in the world. To help him achieve his dream, All Might transfers his quirk to him. Izuku trains hard and progresses rapidly to get closer to his goal. Let’s talk about My Hero Academia season 5 episode 18 spoilers, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 17 Recap

In My Hero Academia season 5 episode 17 recap, a villain robs a civilian’s briefcase. Deku, Bakugo and Shoto chase him down. However, Endeavour catches the thief before them and beats them again in the race.

Endeavor’s Dilemma

This time, they hear a hit-and-run report from nearby and move forward to catch the accused. For this instance too, Endeavour is first to arrive at the scene. Endeavor arrives at his office and remembers the contents from the Meta Liberation War book.

He thinks about his family and how Natsu is still unable to forgive him. Fuyumi has accepted his father while Shoto wants to see how he fulfills his role as a father from now. He also thinks about how All Might advised him that they’re different. He doesn’t need to become the same symbol of peace that he was.

Todoroki Family

The next day, Endeavour takes them out to train, however, they’re still unable to beat him. They visit Fuyumi’s house for dinner. Natsu also arrives to attend it. He brings up a past incident where Endeavour didn’t allow Todoroki to eat seasoned food.

Natsu could no longer bear it and leaves the dinner. After the dinner, Todoroki talks about how he still hasn’t forgiven Endeavour, Deku tries to tell him that he’s still waiting to see how things progress from this point. Endeavor remembers his son Toya and wishes that he were here with them.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 18 Spoilers

In My Hero Academia season 5 episode 18 spoilers, a villain lurks outside the house of Fuyumi. He was the person that Endeavour caught seven years ago. After he was released from prison, the first thing he did was do some research on him. Now he’s standing outside, ready to attack Natsu.

Family’s Past

Todoroki revealed about his brother Toya. Fuyumi says that both Natsu and Toya were pretty close as kids. She also believes that the family can now move forward since her mom’s condition is getting better. However, Natsu still can’t forgive Endeavour. He thinks that he is the one responsible for Toya’s death.

Endeavor and the boys are ready to leave. Bakugo asks for the recipe of Tofu and Endeavour thanks Fuyumi for the dinner. Fuyumi thanks Midoriya for being Shoto’s friend as their group finally leaves.

Ending

Endeavor suggests kids report at least twice a week to him and become stronger. Bakugo complained about the car being too small for the number one hero. An argument breaks out between them and just then, a villain appears before them.

The villain has caught Natsu with his stripes. Endeavor gets out of the car and asks him to leave Natsu. Endeavor remembers this villain from seven years ago and his name is Ending. He tells that he’s going to kill Natsu. Furthermore, he wants Endeavor to finish him so that he could achieve his goal.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 18 Watch Online

You can watch My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 18 online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Note that you need a subscription to these services to stream the episode.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 18 Release Date and Time

Here is My Hero Academia season 5 episode 18 release date and time.

Japan – 06:30 PM, July 31st

India – 03:00 PM, July 31st

USA/Canada – 04:30 AM, July 31st

UK – 12:00 PM, July 31st

Europe (CEST) – 1:00 PM, July 31st

Will Todoroki ever truly forgive his father? Let us know your thoughts down below.