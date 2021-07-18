My Hero Academia is an ongoing anime series currently on its 5th season. Based on the manga series of the same name, BNHA is being produced by Bones Studio. It is set in the world of heroes and villains where people are born with abilities called Quirk.

Deku is one of the aspiring heroes, however, he is born without any quirks. Still, he doesn’t lose any hope and devises his methods. Fortunately, he meets his mentor All Might who bestows him his quirk. He trains him so that Deku can achieve his dream of becoming the best hero. Let’s talk about My Hero Academia season 5 episode 17 Spoilers, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 17 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 16 Recap

In My Hero Academia season 5 episode 16 recap, Uraraka has gone to Ryukyu’s agency for training. Ryukyu hosts the party on the eve of all her student’s returns. On the TV, a report discusses a drug called Trigger which can enhance quirks.

Selkie’s Hunt

In the ocean, Selkie and his crew are searching for a suspicious ship. One of the people from the ship comes out and uses Trigger. This ends up resulting in the creation of smoke which helps them escape from Selkie’s eyes.

Sirius suggests that it will be difficult for them to locate the enemy ship with the current resources. She asks to collaborate with Ryukyu’s agency for the mission. Ryukyu arrives with Froppy, Uraraka, and Nejire, and they decide to go to the beach.

Locating Ship

In the ship’s hideout, one of the clients asks about contacting their client for help. Back at the ship, the combined teams of Ryukyu and Selkie begin the hunt for the enemy. Selkie successfully locates the ship using his quirk and echoes in the ocean.

Froppy and Selkie invade the ship and take out several men. However, the enemy takes off an aircraft that carries a Trigger. To catch them, Uraraka gets into the plane and beats the pilot. However, she is unable to control it and is just about to drove the vehicle into the ocean. Uraraka manages to make the plane weightless and lands it safely into the ocean.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 17 Spoilers

In My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 17 Spoilers, Endeavour thinks about making amends with his family. He’s daily dreaming of a scene where his family is sitting at the dinner table and eating peacefully. However, he’s never there with them.

Surpassing Endeavour

The trio of students keeps on practicing each day as per instructions given by Endeavour. However, they are unable to beat him in speed and end up losing each time. Three days have passed and they feel like now they can surpass Endeavour.

Todoroki Family

Endeavor and three kids visit Fuyumi for a dinner. Natsu is there too and they begin eating. However, it doesn’t last long since it’s too much for Natsu to eat with Endeavour. Midoriya asks Bakugo if he knew about the situation of Todoroki’s household and he knows about it.

Fuyumi asks Shoto what he feels about their dad now. Shoto can’t forget the burn on his face and still can’t forget his dad. Deku comes forward to console Shoto. He tells him if he wasn’t serious about giving another chance to his father, he wouldn’t have waited this long.

Endeavor hears this and feels like it might be too late to think about what he can do for his family. He wishes Toya was there too with the family.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 17 Watch Online

You can watch My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 17 online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. You will need to subscribe to their services to stream the episode.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 17 Release Date and Time

Here is My Hero Academia season 5 episode 17 release date and time.

Japan – 06:30 PM, July 24

India – 03:00 PM, July 24

USA/Canada – 04:30 AM, July 24

UK – 12:00 PM, July 24

Europe (CEST) – 1:00 PM, July 24

What awaits next for the heroes? Share your thoughts down in the comments. For more BNHA stuff, don’t forget to follow us on social media.