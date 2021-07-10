Based on the manga series of the same name, My Hero Academia is a worldwide popular anime series that is currently on its 5th season. Produced by Bones Studio, BNHA is the story of Izuku Midoriya and his rise to become the number one hero in the world.

The plot is set in a world where humans get supernatural powers in the form of quirks. Izuku is born quirkless however, his idol All-Might bestows his quirk upon him so that Izuku can realize his dream. With this power, Deku moves forward to achieve his dream. Let’s take a look at My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 16 Spoilers, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 15 Recap

In My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 15 Recap, Shigaraki has upgraded his quirk. He can now not only destroy the objects he touches but also everything related to them. Shigaraki says he is done taking villains lightly and do everything in his power to wipe out heroes.

Singularity

The doctor goes on to tell Shigaraki about what he came to know about Singularity. Throughout generations of people, quirks have evolved and became mixed. Since humans keep on expanding their memories, their physical body is unable to keep up. All For One realized this and it could make humans unsustainable in the upcoming future.

Meanwhile, Endeavour is still reading the book. Hawks informs through code that he will provide signal Endeavor before Shigaraki makes his move. So for the time being, Endeavour needs to ensure that students get real battle experience. Endeavour asks Shoto, Bakugo, and Deku to join him as he will be training them.

Training Begins

Endeavor assesses all three of them and understands what they lack. Todoroki still hasn’t forgiven Endeavour and wants to see how his father redeems himself. Endeavor along with three students sets out to begin the training.

They chase a hit and runner however three of them are late and Endeavour catches the culprit. He asks Shoto and Bakugo to work together and maximize their power. He tells the same to Deku. To improve themselves, the students have to work on one step at a time. With this conviction, Deku and others begin their training.

Training Begins

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 16 Spoilers

In My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 16 Spoilers, Endeavour thinks about making amends with his family. He’s daily dreaming of a scene where his family is sitting at the dinner table and eating peacefully. However, he’s never there with them.

Surpassing Endeavour

The trio of students keeps on practicing each day as per instructions given by Endeavour. However, they are unable to beat him in speed and end up losing each time. Three days have passed and they feel like now they can surpass Endeavour.

Todoroki Family

Endeavor and three kids visit Fuyumi for a dinner. Natsu is there too and they begin eating. However, it doesn’t last long since it’s too much for Natsu to eat with Endeavour. Midoriya asks Bakugo if he knew about the situation of Todoroki’s household and he knows about it.

Fuyumi asks Shoto what he feels about their dad now. Shoto can’t forget the burn on his face and still can’t forget his dad. Deku comes forward to console Shoto. He tells him if he wasn’t serious about giving another chance to his father, he wouldn’t have waited this long.

Endeavor hears this and feels like it might be too late to think about what he can do for his family. He wishes Toya was there too with the family.

Todoroki Family

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 16 Watch Online

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 16 Watch online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Subscribe to their services to stream the next episode.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 16 Release Date and Time

Here is My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 16 release date and time.

Japan – 06:30 PM, July 17th

India – 03:00 PM, July 17th

USA/Canada – 04:30 AM, July 17th

UK – 12:00 PM, July 17th

Europe (CEST) – 1:00 PM, July 17th

Will the trio of students beat Endeavour in this task? Let us know what you think down in the comments. For more BNHA updates, make sure to follow us on social media.