My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 15 Release Date and Time, Preview, Spoilers

Based on the manga series of the same name, My Hero Academia is a shonen series currently being animated in its 5th season. The plot of the show revolves around Izuku Midoriya, a weak boy in the world of heroes whose dream is to become the strongest hero.

He obtains one of the strongest quirks from his idol and begins his journey. Through many hardships and battles, he overcomes the difficulties standing in his way. With the support of his friends and his mentors, Deku moves forward and gets closer to his goal. Let’s find out My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 15 Spoilers, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 15 Spoilers, Preview, Release Date, and Time

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 14 Recap

In My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 14 recap, Deku returns to his hometown to meet his mother. She is happy to see his son doing well. He departs to Endeavor agency.

Meeting Endeavour

Hawks are seen landing in an unidentified area. Sliding Go asks him where he went and he replies that he wanted to get a coffee. We hear an unidentifiable person saying that he has installed various sensors all over Hawks’ body. Because of it, they can track the location of other heroes he contacts.

On the other hand, Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki arrive and meet Endeavour. He’s not glad to see the other two who got along with Shoto to his agency. He tells Midoriya about the time he said that Shoto was different than his dad.

New Villain

Starservent, a new villain hijacks the street and starts rambling. His quirk allows him to control the glass. He sucks all the glass from the surrounding buildings. Starservant prepares his attack Hearld of the Dark Lord but Endeavour counters it with Flashfire. He tries to flee through an alley and Endeavour chases him down.

His underlings appear to attack Endeavour, but Deku and Bakugo arrive at the last moments to take them down. Same time, the Hawks also makes an entrance. Hawks tells them about the book called “Meta Liberation War” which has become a hot topic these days. He tries to clue in Endeavor about something

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 15 Spoilers

In My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 15 Spoilers, Endeavour notices that something was off with the expressions of Hawks. Hawks gives the book to Endeavor and asks him to read it. Izuku too asks for a copy and Hawks gives it to all of them.

Arriving At Agency

Hawks specifically asks to read the highlighted sections of the book. He says that he is delivering the books to everyone he knows and spread the message. The kids arrive at the agency where the sidekicks welcome them. Burning warns them they won’t get a chance to shine as there are already 30 sidekicks.

He delivers the same message to Shoto as he’s Endeavour’s son, he won’t get any privileges. The sidekicks describe how the requests work in the agency. Bakugo is ready to face the challenge and they’re waiting for the word of Endeavor.

Meta Liberation

Endeavor starts reading the book and remembers what Hawks said. He was specifically asked to read the highlighted words. Upon reconstructing it, Endeavour realizes every second word of highlighted section tells some message.

The message reads that Meta Liberation is their opponent with more than 100,000 members in the rank. Meanwhile, Hawks arrives at the HQ of League of Villains and says that the commission is unaware of the existing strength of the league. Four months from now on, Shigaraki will make his move.

Watch Online My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 15

Watch online My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 15 on Crunchyroll and Funimation. You need to subscribe to these platforms to stream the episode.

Here is My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 15 release date and time.

Japan – 06:30 PM, July 10th

India – 03:00 PM, July 10th

USA/Canada – 04:30 AM, July 10th

UK – 12:00 PM, July 10th

Europe (CEST) – 1:00 PM, July 10th

Why did Hawks ask Endeavour to read the book? Let us know what you think down in the comments.