My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 14 Spoilers, Preview, Release Date & Time

Based on the manga series of the same name, My Hero Academia aka BNHA is one of the best ongoing anime airing right now. It follows the story of Izuku Midoriya who is born without a quirk in a world full of heroes.

However, he comes across an encounter with his idol who grants him one of the strongest quirks. With gritty training and determination, he becomes stronger and strives on his path to becoming the strongest hero in the world.

Let’s take a look at My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 14 Spoilers, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 13 Recap

An interesting decision from the production studio has resulted in skipping an entire arc. If you’re a manga reader, you’d know that anime has skipped all chapters of Meta Liberation Arc which was right after Joint Training. It’s also possible that they may want to do it after ending Endeavour Agency Arc.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 14 Spoilers, Preview, Release Date and Time

Do That Interview

After their training for a provisional license, Todoroki and Bakugo get ready for an interview. The interview finally gets out and the TV studio cuts the part about Bakugo which makes him mad. TV discusses the incident that happened in Deika city.

We also get to see the reactions of many people and their thoughts on what went down in Deika city. Many viewers would now find it confusing. If you’re not a manga reader, you would feel something is off. The events taking place in Deika city had an entire arc dedicated to it. However, since they’ve skipped it, it will be difficult for viewers to understand what’s going on.

Merry Christmas

We learn that Public Safety Commission has requested students listed on Hero Course to take part in the field dealing directly with villains. The thought doesn’t sit right with other teachers but they think it’s for the best. Back at UA, the students are celebrating Christmas. Midoriya doesn’t have any agency to work in during the vacation.

Similarly, Bakugo hasn’t decided where he will go. He did have some agencies asking him for services, but he denied them. Todoroki suggests both Bakugo and Midoriya join him at his father’s agency.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 14 Spoilers

In My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 14 spoilers, Deku returns home to meet with her mom. She is delighted to see Deku in a good space and how he is doing what he loves. She weeps as she has to say goodbye to Midoriya.

Hawks Preparation

Back at Liberation Army, Hawks returns after getting his coffee. He has integrated with the liberation front and acting as a spy for Hero Association. However, the Liberation Front has installed over 20 devices on him which will provide them the location of heroes.

While talking to one of the personnel at Hero Association, he reveals this information. Right now his priority is determining the location of Nomu.

Training Begins

Bakugo and Deku arrive to meet Endeavour along with Todoroki. However, Endeavour isn’t thrilled with the other two friends of his son. Bakugo calls Endeavour a jerk while Deku shows gratitude for accepting him. In the flashback, we see All Might interacting with Bakugo and Deku.

He’s happy that they’re joining Endeavour’s agency for the vacation. Endeavor remembers the time when Deku told him about how Todoroki was different from his father. The number one hero makes his demands clear. If the trio wants to become stronger, they can’t sit back and relax.

Watch MHA Season 5 Episode 14 Crunchyroll

Watch My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 14 on Crunchyroll and Funimation. You need to subscribe to their services to stream the episode.

Here is My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 14 Release date and time.

Japan – 06:30 PM, June 26th

India – 03:00 PM, June 26th

USA/Canada – 04:30 AM, June 26th

UK – 12:00 PM, June 26th

Europe (CEST) – 1:00 PM, June 26th

How do you think Bakugo and Midoriya perform in Endeavour’s agency? Let us know down in the comments. For more BNHA updates, make sure to follow us on social media.