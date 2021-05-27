My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 10 Release Date, Time, Where to Watch

The 4th match of this Join Training saga rather ended quickly with victory in the favor of Class 1-A. Bakugo and his teammates receive appreciation for sweeping their opponents in the mere amount of 5 minutes. Both All Might and Deku praised him but as usual, he’s not much receptive.

On the other hand, Monoma and his team are preparing for the final match. My Hero Academia season 5 episode 10 will likely put an end to this Join Training Arc.

My Hero academia is a widely renowned manga series illustrated and written by Kohei Horikoshi. Published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, it revolves around a young boy named Izuku Midoriya who aspires to become number 1. Hero.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 10 Release Date

The next My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 10 Release date is set for 29th May 2021. The title of the episode is “That Witch Is Inherited”. It will feature the opening theme “No. 1” by Dish and the ending theme “ashiato” by the peggies. Here are the release timings for the next episode.

Japan – 06:30 PM, May 29th

India – 03:00 PM, May 29th

USA/Canada – 04:30 AM, May 29th

UK – 12:00 PM, May 29 th

Europe (CEST) – 1:00 PM, May 29th

What are Spoilers from My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 10?

The forthcoming episode of BNHA will adapt chapters 210 and 211 from the manga. Here are the key spoilers from it.

Team B’s Trap

All Might receives a call from Gran Torino and gets his answer to the question of whether Shimura mentioned dreaming One For All. At the school, the 5th match begins and Deku immediately marches forward to search for his opponents. He comes across Monoma and the latter tries to enrage Deku.

The other three from team A get attacked by Yanagi and Kodai who use their quirk Poltergeist and Size.

Black Smoke

Black smoke starts leaking from Midoriya and he unintentionally starts aiming it everywhere on the field. One of them nearly hits Shinso and Monoma gets worried. Deku says he can no longer control his power and starts destroying everything around him. He tries his best to suppress the smoke and at that moment Uraraka comes from behind and asks Shinso to brainwash him.

My Hero Academia v22 (2019) (digital) (aKraa)

Quick Recap of My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 9

The previous episode saw the conclusion to the last match as the next set of students started to prepare for the final match. Here is a quick recap of the latest release of BNHA.

Match 4

Deku takes the charge of his team for this time and asks others to support him from behind. Kamakiri attacks Jiro however Bakugo intercept and protects her. Others are surprised to see Bakugo protecting a fellow teammate.

To launch another attack, team B retreats however this time their opponents don’t spare them. Bakugo quickly eliminates two of the people with only leaving couple. It doesn’t take him long to deal with those two and the match concludes with the victory in the pockets of Team A.

Match 4

Monoma’s Plan

Bakugo and his team receive praises from everyone for their perfect result. Bakugo tells Dekh he’s getting stronger and Deku replies by saying he’s not falling behind. In team B’s camp, Monoma is discussing the strategy for the next match with others.

After seeing Bakugo’s performance he emphasizes targeting Deku and then taking down others. Both teams prepare for the last showdown.

What will be the result of the 5th match between two teams? Will Team B surprise Deku and others? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments. Follow our social media accounts for more BNHA news and updates.