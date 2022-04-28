My Hero Academia is one of the most popular manga series right now which is published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan. The story of the series focuses on Izuku Midoriya, a young high school student who aspires to become the number one Hero in the world.

Izuku Midoriya comes in contact with All Might who bestows him his quirk. With the help of his new quirk, Midoriya registers in the UA academy and begins his journey to become the number one protector of the people. Let’s discuss My Hero Academia chapter 352 spoilers, recap, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Chapter 352 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date and Time

My Hero Academia Chapter 351 Recap

In My Hero Academia chapter 351 recap, Dabi and Todoroki clash as heroes continue their fight against the forces of AFO.

Flashfire Fist

The chapter begins and the narrator talks about an attack of Endeavour by the name of Flashfire Fist. It is a very powerful attack capable of destroying the huge capacity. After a lot of hard work, Endeavour was able to master it. But by the time he did it, he was already on the decline.

We resume the match between Dabi and Todoroki which the former says that he has been harboring the flames for a long time and he intends to blow his brother into shimmers. Todoroki isn’t much intimidated by the notions of his brother.

Dabi starts telling him that his journey up to this point isn’t something that Todoroki could imagine. He is the product of two things. One is his unwavering resolve to become absolutely the best and the second is the teachings of his father that he passively learned by watching him from afar.

Battle of Brothers

Dabi accuses Shoto and tells him that he was born in a better environment than him and hence had a much better childhood. Shoto tries to hold things together but once he goes on the standby, Dabi takes the opportunity to attack him.

Endeavour wants to help him but he already has his hands full with AFO. He tells Shouto that he won’t be able to help him and Todoroki says that it’s alright because it is his job to take care of Dabi just like it’s Midoriya’s job to take care of Shigaraki.

Shoto says that his father wasn’t the best one around the house but it was Dabi’s fault and decision to kill those innocent people. Hence he should stop blaming others for the actions he chose out of his accord.

My Hero Academia Chapter 352 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date and Time

My Hero Academia Chapter 352 Spoilers

In My Hero Academia chapter 352 spoilers, the heroes will continue their battle against AFO and his minions.

Dabi vs Todoroki

It seems like Todoroki can use the super move used by his father. At the end of the previous chapter, he was able to land a blow on the face of his brother but it doesn’t mean that the battle is won. There’s still more to do.

Dabi also hasn’t shown any of his special moves yet and it seems like he’s holding them for last. In any case, the two brothers are going to collide on a massive scale and its outcome won’t come anytime soon.

My Hero Academia Chapter 352 Read Online

You can read My Hero Academia chapter 352 online on Viz media and Mangaplus.

My Hero Academia will be on break for Issue #23 of WSJ



However next week is Golden Week (a magazine break), meaning Chapter 352 will be officially released May 15th in issue #24 — Atsu 🍭 (@Atsushi101X) April 20, 2022

My Hero Academia Chapter 352 Release Date and Time

Here is My Hero Academia chapter 352 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, May 15th

India – 9:30 PM, May 15th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, May 15th

UK – 4:00 PM, May 15th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, May 15th

Can Todoroki defeat his brother? Let us know what you think down below. For more BNHA updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.