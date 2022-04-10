Written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia is an ongoing manga series that revolves around Izuku Midoriya and his story of how he became the number one Hero in the world.

My Hero Academia has become one of the most globally popular anime series due to its story, characters, and plot progression. Its manga is currently on the final saga and the mangaka has hinted that the end is coming soon for the series. Let’s discuss My Hero Academia chapter 351 spoilers, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Chapter 351 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date and Time

My Hero Academia Chapter 350 Recap

In My Hero Academia chapter 350 recap, Dabi continues his flashback where we learn more about his past.

Man Who Burnt

Garaki is seen talking to himself where he is mumbling about something. He says that seeds of hatred can be nurtured, referring to Dabi. We then jump to Dabi is set on fire. Dabi doesn’t want to die this early as there are still a few things he hasn’t done yet.

Dabi wants to take away everything from Endeavour, hence he can’t allow himself to die. A meeting with the doctor saves him but the condition is that he needs to live with the new family. Dabi refuses as it’s too much to ask, however, the doctor says that huge effort has been put into replacing his body and they can’t change anything now.

Lost Potential

Dabi’s body parts are now replaced which means that he will no longer be able to conjure the flames like he used to do. He realizes this and comes to terms with how things are going to be moving forward.

The doctor tells him that it’s going to take the flames of Hatred to bring out the best in him. Even though his potential has slightly weakened, if he could direct his inner hatred and despair into his power, he can achieve lots of things.

Dabi’s flames can’t nurture but can only cause agony and destruction. We see him melting the statue of All Might and standing tall. Dabi tells Todoroki Brothers that he’s going to destroy everything. However, Shouto believes that he can take down his brother as he won’t let him do anything as he pleases.

My Hero Academia Chapter 351 Spoilers

The spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 351 haven’t surfaced yet. But since there’s no break next week, we might just get some early spoilers.

Dabi vs Todoroki

We’ve learned some fascinating stuff related to Dabi but it doesn’t make any difference for Shouto. He will do what he set out to do and that is defeating his brother. Dabi vs Todoroki is going to be an exciting battle of the bloodline.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, we didn’t see much from Deku vs Shigaraki. There’s also another battle occurring between AFO and other top heroes. And of course, there’s a fight between Toga and Uraraka. Hopefully, by the next chapter, we will know their current status.

My Hero Academia Chapter 351 Read Online

You can read My Hero Academia chapter 351 online on Viz media and Mangaplus.

My Hero Academia Chapter 351 Release Date and Time

Here is My Hero Academia chapter 351 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, April 18th

India – 9:30 PM, April 18th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, April 18th

UK – 4:00 PM, April 18th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, April 18th

Can Todoroki defeat Dabi? Let us know what you think in the comments. For more BNHA updates, make sure to follow us on social media.