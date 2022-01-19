My Hero Academia Chapter 341 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

My Hero Academia is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi who has been writing this manga for more than 5 years. It is being published by Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan and has become the magazine’s flagship series over the years. It is the story of the protagonist Deku and his rise to become the number one Hero.

Right now, the series is on its last saga where the hero association is fighting against the forces of AFO. The image of heroes in society is no longer the same and a large section of people now are against them. However, there are still few who believe that heroes are their saviors and they will end the evil in the world. Let’s talk about My Hero Academia chapter 341 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Chapter 340 Recap

In My Hero Academia chapter 340 recap, All Might and Hawks have a discussion about the next set of steps. They also reveal that the plan will involve a minimal number of people to keep it secret.

Plan to Disrupt

Once the discussion is over, All Might call in Ragdoll. She is somewhat sad that the rest of the Pussycats are not there. However, she firmly believes that her quirk Search could be of good use to the heroes. It has been used for some malicious reasons for the time being and she would love to contribute it for something good.

All Might presents the plan by placing two magnets on the board. One is Shigaraki and the other is AFO. He says that they need to separate both of them at any cost to execute the plan. Shigaraki in his current state is stronger than AFO, and they need to ensure that the consciousness of the two isn’t connected.

Trust

One of the pilots asks All Might about the reason for AFO not attacking Stars and Stripes. He tells them that New Order would’ve affected him, that’s why he didn’t join the fight. They need to separate AFO and Shigaraki so that they can execute the plan. However, there’s still an issue.

AFO will probably use his soldiers like Dabi and others to ensure that their distance doesn’t get too long. For this, there’s a solution and that is Aoyama. But still, Tsukauchi feels that trusting someone who previously betrayed them is a bit of a risky task. Contrary to him, All Might is confident that Aoyama won’t betray them again.

Single Crime

Aoyama confronts Aizawa who meets him in the hospital. He sits face to face against Aoyama to interrogate him. The doctor says that he found no equipment in Aoyama’s body or anything irregular in his brainwaves. Aizawa takes a sigh of relief as it was only fear that made Aoyama act this way.

After some discussion with Aoyama, Aizawa says that he has committed a crime and he will have to face the circumstances. He has no other choice but to fight to somewhat redeem himself. Back to Shinso, we see him hanging from the tree in his hero uniform. He prepares for the upcoming fight.

My Hero Academia Chapter 341 Read Online

You can read My Hero Academia chapter 341 on Viz media and Mangaplus.

My Hero Academia Chapter 341 Release Date and Time

Here is My Hero Academia chapter 341 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, January 23rd

India – 9:30 PM, January 23rd

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, January 23rd

UK – 4:00 PM, January 23rd

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, January 23rd

