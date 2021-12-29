My Hero Academia is an ongoing manga series currently being serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump. It is written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi who has been writing this work for more than 5 years. My Hero Academia is the story of getting to the top through sheer determination and hard work.

The protagonist of the story is Izuku Midoriya, a young boy who is born without any quirk. In a fortunate event, he meets his idol All-Might who bestows his quirk OFA onto him. With the newfound power, Deku gains the means to achieve his dream of becoming the number one Hero in the world. Let’s talk about My Hero Academia chapter 340 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Chapter 340 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and time

My Hero Academia Chapter 339 Recap

In My Hero Academia chapter 339 recap, the title of the chapter is “How We All Became Heroes – Part 2” and it will pick up the story from where we left off in the previous chapter.

Hatsume’s Help

After arriving in the laboratory, Deku meets Hatsume and asks for her help. He shows her all the gauntlets which were damaged in the fight and asks if she could fix them. Deku can’t replace it since it came from abroad and this was the last of the stock. Hence he needs the fixing.

Hatsume asks him if he has any hurry in fixing his gauntlets to which he replies yes. She tells Deku that it will be impossible to rebuild the gauntlet since it’s missing some necessary inputs. Without the necessary raw materials, she can’t re-manufacture the entire thing.

Barrier’s Security

Lida is the next one to get a hold of Hatsume and he also asks her to fix his damaged equipment. However, once again Hatsume doesn’t have any solution to the problem and without the manufacturing records, she can’t do anything to repair Lida’s equipment.

After a while, Deku visits Hatsume in her laboratory to see what she’s working on. She reveals the hologram of the evacuation system of the barrier. Powerloader tells Deku about how Hatsume is trying to upgrade the existing design of the barrier and make it even safer.

Preparation for War

Class 1A prepares to leave U.A. for the preparation of the battle along with Mount Lady. They wonder if Aoyama will accept them and rejoin the class again. Shouto says that he believes Aoyama will once again become a part of their class and join them in the upcoming battle against AFO.

Elsewhere, heroes can be seen saving some civilians. There is a tense atmosphere everywhere and they can anticipate the upcoming war. All Might arrives along with Hawks and tells everyone that he has laid out the foundation and they can begin their plan.

My Hero Academia Chapter 340 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and time

My Hero Academia Chapter 340 Spoilers Reddit

Unfortunately, My Hero Academia chapter 340 spoilers on Reddit haven’t surfaced yet. It is going to take a few days for the chapter to arrive. Hence, the spoilers will get delayed for some time. However, we have some interesting things to discuss regarding the next release.

Will AFO Make His Move?

By this time, AFO might’ve realized that Aoyama has betrayed him. However, he wouldn’t be much worried about it. He already mentioned that Aoyama was an expendable piece of his plan and his apprehension won’t do any harm to him. And since Aoyama’s parents don’t know about his location, he’s pretty safe.

However, considering the advances of heroes and All Might’s plan, he will have to move quickly. AFO is not in a good shape, especially after Stars and Stripes destroyed the body of Tomura. If heroes can locate his whereabouts, he would have no other choice but to give up. But knowing AFO, he would surely be scheming something. Guess we will find out in the next chapter.

My Hero Academia Chapter 340 Read Online

The My Hero Academia chapter 340 is available to read online on Viz media and Mangaplus.

My Hero Academia Chapter 340 Release Date and Time

Here is My Hero Academia chapter 340 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, January 9th

India – 9:30 PM, January 9th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, January 9th

UK – 4:00 PM, January 9th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, January 9th

What is All Might’s ultimate plan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.