My Hero Academia Chapter 340 Spoilers, Leaks and What to Expect

My Hero Academia is an ongoing manga series currently being serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan. It is one of the most popular manga series of the magazine which has been running for over more than 5 years. The series is written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi.

The story of BNHA revolves around a young boy by the name of Izuku Midoriya who wants to become the number one Hero. To achieve this dream, he enrolls in the top school for a hero with the help of his mentor All Might. Deku begins his journey as a hero by fighting strong villains and upgrading his skills.

Let’s talk about Boku no Hero Academia Chapter 340 spoilers, leaks, and what to expect.

For My Hero Academia chapter 340 spoilers, we haven’t received any news yet. WSJ was on break this week which has resulted in the delay in the release of the chapter. And this has also caused a delay for the spoilers.

All Might’s Plan

All Might has been cooking a plan to defeat the forces of AFO and its allies. Recently, he lost his disciple Stars and Stripes and he’s certainly grieving about the loss. However, he understands that he needs to keep moving to dispel AFO and eliminate him.

He has been thinking about it for a long time and the opening created by Stars and Stripes has allowed him to fit in his strategic move to attack the forces of AFO. Of course, it’s not clear what he’s thinking at the moment, however, whatever it is, when All Might is planning it, it must be very thorough and thoughtful.

Aoyama’s State

We can all agree that Aoyama has a good heart and he wasn’t intentionally looking to harm any of his friends. He was just caught in an impossible predicament where he had to choose between his parents and his friends. And just like what a normal person would do, he chose his parents.

His friends from Class 1A have already forgiven him but there’s still some soul searching left for him to do. Right now, he’s being sent to the medical facility to examine if any spy devices have been placed on him. Once he’s cleared he will rejoin the gang.

Unfortunately, My Hero Academia chapter 340 leaks will take some time to arrive. In the usual case, we already get the leaks from Reddit, but this time around, the inevitable delay has caused some delay in the leaks.

AFO’s Master Plan

Everyone knows the kind of threat AFO poses to not just Japan but the entire world. He has been living for centuries and when you have that sort of experience, you are bound to possess an overwhelming strength. In his life, AFO might’ve come across several such situations, so he wouldn’t be too much worried at the moment.

The heroes aren’t in a great position either. Their public perception is already shattered and there are very few percentages of people that still believe in the heroes. So this is a perfect opportunity for AFO to counterattack and get his plans into motion. But with the current situation of Tomura, he too may face some setbacks.

Class 1A on the Move

The students from Class 1A of UA who were just fledglings have now evolved into full-fledged heroes who can take on strong villains of society. They’ve trained hard, worked on their skills and now they’re reaping the rewards. However, it’s far from over for our heroes.

Their biggest challenge lies ahead which is facing the army prepared by AFO that consists of some seriously strong people. They’ve to surpass this ultimate challenge to prove that they’re truly cream of the crop. It is going to be a difficult task, however, if they remain united and combine their forces, they can achieve their goal.

My Hero Academia Chapter 340: Where to Read

You can read My Hero Academia chapter 340 on Viz media and Mangaplus. Right now, the only digital version will be available. For the paperback version, you’ll need to wait a few months for the release of the volume.

