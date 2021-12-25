My Hero Academia is one of the most renowned and well-known manga series across the globe. My Hero Academia chapter 339 spoilers and leaks are out already and we will be discussing them. The story of BNHA centers on a young individual known as Izuku Midoriya who wants to become the strongest hero.

Deku is born quirkless, which means, he can’t accomplish his dream. However, a miracle occurs in his life when All Might passes his quirk OFA to Deku and things start to get better for Deku. He gets enrolled in school for heroes and begins his journey to become the best in business. Let’s talk about My Hero Academia chapter 339 spoilers and leaks.

My Hero Academia Chapter 339 Spoilers, Leaks and Raw Scans

In My Hero Academia chapter 339 spoilers, the title of the chapter is “How We All Became Heroes – Part 2” and it will pick up the story from where we left off in the previous chapter.

Hatsume’s Help

After arriving in the laboratory, Deku meets Hatsume and asks for her help. He shows her all the gauntlets which were damaged in the fight and asks if she could fix them. Deku can’t replace it since it came from abroad and this was the last of the stock. Hence he needs the fixing.

Hatsume asks him if he has any hurry in fixing his gauntlets to which he replies yes. She tells Deku that it will be impossible to rebuild the gauntlet since it’s missing some necessary inputs. Without the necessary raw materials, she can’t re-manufacture the entire thing.

Barrier’s Security

Lida is the next one to get a hold of Hatsume and he also asks her to fix his damaged equipment. However, once again Hatsume doesn’t have any solution to the problem and without the manufacturing records, she can’t do anything to repair Lida’s equipment.

After a while, Deku visits Hatsume in her laboratory to see what she’s working on. She reveals the hologram of the evacuation system of the barrier. Powerloader tells Deku about how Hatsume is trying to upgrade the existing design of the barrier and make it even safer.

In My Hero Academia chapter 339 leaks, Hatsume gives a speech on how the support staff is as much responsible for keeping the civilians just like heroes. She hands over a glove to Deku and as soon as he wears it, it punches him.

Deku’s New Gauntlet

Hatsume tells Deku that she wasn’t exactly able to replicate the Gauntlet he was using. However, she has applied some logic that would allow the glove to work in the same way as before.

Next up is Lida who also receives a punch from the glove she hands him over. In Lida’s case, Hatsume tried to implement the same logic as she did for Deku’s glove with some modifications. She wishes both of them good luck and tells them that they will win the upcoming war.

Preparation for War

Class 1A prepares to leave U.A. for the preparation of the battle along with Mount Lady. They wonder if Aoyama will accept them and rejoin the class again. Shouto says that he believes Aoyama will once again become a part of their class and join them in the upcoming battle against AFO.

Elsewhere, heroes can be seen saving some civilians. There is a tense atmosphere everywhere and they can anticipate the upcoming war. All Might arrives along with Hawks and tells everyone that he has laid out the foundation and they can begin their plan.

My Hero Academia Chapter 339 Raw Scans

At the time of writing this, My Hero Academia chapter 339 raw scans haven’t surfaced on the internet yet. Since there was a break in WSJ due to the new year, there will be some delay in the arrival of the raw scans.

What will happen in the My Hero Academia chapter 339? Let us know what you think in the comments. For more BNHA updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media. BNHA is available to read on Viz and Mangaplus.