My Hero Academia Chapter 338 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date and Time

Boku no My Hero Academia is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi and published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It is one of the flagship series of the magazine that has found global popularity during its run.

My Hero Academia’s story revolves around a young quirkless boy Izuku Midoriya who wants to become the greatest hero on the planet. He gets the assistant from All Might who passes on his quirk OFA to Deku as he begins his journey of becoming the number 1 savior of people. Let’s talk about Boku no My Hero Academia Chapter 338 spoilers, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Chapter 338 Spoilers

My Hero Academia Chapter 337 Recap

In My Hero Academia chapter 337 recap, Dabi and AFO have a conversation about Yuga. Dabi shows his worries about Yuga spilling the beans, however, AFO isn’t a bit concerned about the issue.

Disposable Tool

To AFO he’s just an expensive tool in his grand strategy. He doesn’t expect much from him and he will use him till he is useful. Yuga after his birth was found to be quirkless. His parents, who were from a rich family raised him with all their hearts.

They didn’t want Yuga to be isolated from the rest of the kids, hence they accepted the offer of taking a new quirk from AFO. Things were great until All Might became a teacher at UA and AFO demanded information from within from Yuga and started blackmailing him.

Pits of Despair

Knowing that he has no other option left, Yuga attacks Deku using his Naval attack to which Deku uses his OFA. The laser blows away trees in the surroundings but Hagakure manages to save herself by warping the light surrounding her.

She questions Yuga about his loyalties and how Japan turned into shambles because of AFO and he still sat in the same classroom as them. Deku finally manages to subdue Yuga as well as his parents and asks them to end this once and for all.

Still a Hero

Deku brings them to UA where all top figures along with students appear. They ask Yuga’s parents about AFO, however, they don’t know anything about him. Yuga tells them that he’s a villain and rotten to the core.

Deku disagrees with him and tells him that in his heart, his spirit is still present. He showed it by helping Takoyami and Bakugo in the training camp where he wasn’t following AFO’s orders. Deku extends his hands towards Yuga and tells him he can still become a hero.

My Hero Academia Chapter 338 Spoilers Reddit

For My Hero Academia chapter 338 spoilers on Reddit and Raw scans, we haven’t received any news yet. Hopefully, by the time a new chapter comes out, we will receive new information.

Yuga’s Return

Deku has once again shown his compassionate side by asking Yuga to return as a hero. Yuga regrets his actions, even though he was forced into doing it. But of course, this doesn’t change the fact that a lot of people suffered because of him.

Yuga has a good heart and he only did it because he wanted to save his parents who did so much for him. So it would make sense for him to return as a student of class 1A, and rewrite his story of redeeming himself.

Damn #MHA337 hittin deep Aoyama! All this time, being a double agent and failed cause you saw yourself in Deku. Ch. 338 should be interesting but Hagakure needs to be shown completely!#MHA #MyHeroAcademia #BNHA#bnha337 #BokuNoHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/QISHFtcRcc — NMXP @JUMP FESTA, DNFDuel, KOFXV (@NMXP_) December 10, 2021 Boku no My Hero Academia 338 Raw Scans

My Hero Academia Chapter 338 Release Date and Time

Here is My Hero Academia chapter 338 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, December 19 th

India – 9:30 PM, December 19 th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, December 19 th

UK – 4:00 PM, December 19 th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, December 19th

My Hero Academia Chapter 338 Read Online

My Hero Academia chapter 338 is available to read online on Viz media and Mangaplus.

Will Yuga accept Deku’s proposal? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more BNHA stuff, make sure to follow us on social media.