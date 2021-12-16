Boku no Hero Academia is an ongoing manga series currently being published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan. It is written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi who has been working on the manga for more than 5 years now.

My Hero Academia Chapter 338 Spoilers and Raw Scans

My Hero Academia Chapter 338 Spoilers

Thanks to u/HouseofJustice on Reddit, we now know the spoilers for the My Hero Academia chapter 338. Let’s take a look at them one by one.

Tsukauchi’s Decision

Tsukauchi is a bit skeptical about letting Aoyama rejoin the group. He asks Sansa to shut his mouth and tells Deku that they don’t know if he will explode or not, that’s why it is necessary to take him to the hospital.

He then proceeds to ask Aoyama’s parents why they didn’t inform AFO of the Kamino raid. To which they say that they do one-way communication. And since AFO hadn’t contacted them, they couldn’t inform him.

Deku’s Inputs

Deku wants Aoyama to join the group again since he’s the only one that can lead them to AFO. However, Present Mic has some different opinions. He says that he can’t come to trust Aoyama after everything he was responsible for.

However, Lida barges in and says that he was partly responsible for what happened with Aoyama. He understands that what Aoyama did was wrong but if they can’t rejoin with each other, things may become difficult for them moving forward.

My Hero Academia Chapter 338 Spoilers

My Hero Academia Chapter 338 Raw Scans

The raw scans for My Hero Academia chapter 338 are also out and we’ve got some information from them regarding the upcoming chapter. Let’s find out what it is.

Decision from Aizawa

Bakugo tells Aoyama that he will it Aoyama with Howitzer for 5 times for what he did. Tsukauchi then talks to his parents and asks him about the most rational thing to do. However, he gets interrupted by Aizawa.

Aizawa asks if Deku has prepared any plan but unfortunately he hasn’t. He then blames himself on Aoyama’s situation and regrets that he didn’t realize the situation. Furthermore, he makes it clear that they won’t expel Aoyama.

Aizawa’s Plan

Aizawa asks Tsukauchi to cover Yuga and his parent’s ears. He then lays down the plan to others as they listen to every word carefully. The students have a look of shock on their faces after hearing Aizawa’s plan.

Tsukauchi says that he will need to investigate certain places before they start moving forward. He then takes three of the Aoyama’s along with him as they separate from the rest of the class.

My Hero Academia Chapter 338 Raw Scans

To Defeat AFO

The students return to their respective dorms where they discuss defeating AFO. Hagakure is the most pumped up as she rallies everyone with one intention, to defeat AFO. With that students are all prepared for their next destination.

Deku then heads towards the development studio to ready himself with all the equipment. As he reaches the door, it explodes and Hatsume comes out of it, falling on Deku.

Can Aoyama join the squad once again? Let us know what you think in the comments.