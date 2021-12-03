Written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia is one of the flagship titles of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan. It is popular worldwide with a huge fanbase. BNHA is the story of Deku, an aspiring hero who is born without the power of quirk.

Despite being powerless, Deku doesn’t lose his flair to become a hero. His efforts pay off when his idol All-Might passes on his quirk OFA to Deku and he begins his journey to become the number one Hero in the world. Let’s talk about My Hero Academia chapter 337 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Chapter 337 Spoilers Reddit, Recap Release Date and Time

My Hero Academia Chapter 336 Recap

In My Hero Academia chapter 336 recap, Bakugo and Deku train together where Bakugo shows his new skill Cluster. With the training he got at Endeavour’s agency, he’s now able to use more concentration.

Bakugo’s New Technique

Cluster allows Bakugo to control his firepower ability to a greater extend. He displays this power to Deku go gets impressed. Meanwhile, Todoroki too has been developing his ability. He’s now able to integrate both parts of the body and use them effectively.

Even though two of the biggest forces of villains are injured, heroes still can’t make a move. They do not know where AFO is hiding, hence using resources is pointless. They’re just waiting for the enemy to show up so that they can initiate the battle.

Traitor

Toru goes into the forest chasing down Yuga. Over there, we learn that Yuga is a traitor and he has been feeding information to AFO. His parents are there with him who tells him that they have no other choice. Yuga was born without a quirk, however, AFO provided him with a quirk.

Because of this, they immediately went into debt with AFO. If they refuse his order, he will kill them, hence, Yuga has to continue his work as a spy. Even though Yuga doesn’t want to do it, his and his family’s life hinges on it. He is in a tough spot.

Scum Villain

Yuga says it was hard for him not to expose himself. He was under immense guilt. His parents apologize to him for putting him through this predicament. However, Yuga is doing all this just to save his parents. Deku arrives at the scene after hearing from Toru about Yuga being a traitor.

He tells him that he had always doubted him since the incident at Gunga Mountain. With tears in his eyes, Yuga confesses being a traitor. He reveals that he was the person that fed information to AFO during USJ and training camp incident.

My Hero Academia Chapter 337 Spoilers Reddit

Since there’s no break next week, you can expect My Hero Academia chapter 337 spoilers on Reddit early. Note that there’s still time for the official release, but we should get spoilers soon.

What’s Next for Yuga?

Now that Deku has learned about Yuga being a traitor, he will no longer be able to provide any information to AFO. But the biggest question is what will become of him? Sure he was blackmailed to do it but still many people had to suffer because of his antics.

It will be interesting to see the stance of UA on this matter. Yuga has been with them for a long time and he is like a family. So it will be difficult for them to make any decision. Hopefully, they make the right choice.

My Hero Academia Chapter 337 Read Online

You need a subscription to either Viz media or Mangaplus to access My Hero Academia chapter 337 online upon its release date. These are two official platforms that provide digital access to BNHA.

My Hero Academia Chapter 337 Release Date and Time

Here is My Hero Academia chapter 337 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, December 12th

India – 9:30 PM, December 12th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, December 12th

UK – 4:00 PM, December 12th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, December 12th

What will become of Yuga? Let us know what you think in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.