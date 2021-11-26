Written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia is one of the most popular manga series currently being serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It focuses on Izuku Midoriya, a high school student who aspires to become the number one Hero.

Deku is ambitious but extremely unlucky to have been born without any quirk. However, he finds fortune when All Might passes his quirk OFA to Deku and he starts training to become the best hero. BNHA is a story of Deku and his rise to be the best in business. Let’s talk about My Hero Academia chapter 336 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Chapter 336 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

My Hero Academia Chapter 335 Recap

In My Hero Academia chapter 335 recap, All Might informs everyone about Stars and Stripes contribution. Deku asks him about the state of Tomura’s body and he tells that combat with Stars has put him in jeopardy.

Unexpected Opportunity

From the data Americans analyzed, the New Order is acting as a poison for the body of Tomura. It is destroying many quirks within his body from inside. All Might informs them that Tomura is less of their worries as they need to plan how to eliminate the real body of AFO.

Apart from Tomura and AFO, they also have other people to worry about which includes the likes of Dabi and Toga. Not only that, but they’ll have to deal with the remnants of the Liberation Front. The number of heroes has declined so it’s going to be a challenging task, however, now is a perfect opportunity to rise.

Ready to Fight

The students from class 1A reassure All Might that they’ve been practicing for this moment for a long time. Even before Deku arrived, they have been ready to fight. Deku says that Kachhan will help him master the full potential of OFA. Furthermore, he is also formulating his move called Cluster.

Since it proved effective against AFO, it will likely help him in inflicting damage on AFO. The students are all prepared to participate in the upcoming war. All Might remembers the days of school and how these students were just fledglings. However, now they’ve become fully-fledged heroes.

Traitor

Tomura screams in pain as AFO tries to treat him. Tomura says that he will kill All Might as he goes in agony. AFO also feels his sentiments and pain since they share the same body. Although Tomura has gone into fury, they have taken care of their biggest obstacle.

AFO then talks to Dabi and tells him that he had planned many routes to reach his goal. He also tells him that there is a difference between him and Dabi. AFO has a lot of friends and he indicates that a traitor is hiding within the walls of UA. Who is this traitor? We will find out in the next chapter.

My Hero Academia Chapter 336 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

My Hero Academia Chapter 336 Spoilers Reddit

In My Hero Academia chapter 336 spoilers Reddit, we will potentially find the identity of the proposed traitor within the UA. Furthermore, we will learn more about the development of Tomura

Who is the Traitor?

The biggest question from the recent chapter has surfaced related to the identity of the traitor. AFO implied that this person is hiding within UA, the same place where Deku is residing. The last chapter only showed a silhouette of the person, so it’s difficult to speculate who it could be.

There are many possibilities for this. It could be someone that we haven’t met yet or someone that we are deeply acquainted with. In any case, the next chapter will probably shed light on the identity of this person and how he is associated with the rest of the people currently staying at UA.

My Hero Academia Chapter 336 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

My Hero Academia Chapter 336 Read Online

You can read My Hero Academia chapter 336 online on Viz media and Mangaplus. To read the chapter, you’ll need to subscribe to these platforms.

My Hero Academia Chapter 336 Release Date and Time

Here is My Hero Academia chapter 336 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, December 5th

India – 9:30 PM, December 5th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, December 5th

UK – 4:00 PM, December 5th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, December 5th

What is the traitor’s real identity? Share your thoughts with us in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.