Written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia is an ongoing manga series currently being serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan. Its story revolves around a young high school student Izuku Midoriya who wants to become the number one Hero.

Deku is an unfortunate kid having being born without any quirk. However, despite that, he doesn’t give up his dream. Thankfully, his idol All-Might passes on his quirk OFA to him as he continues the journey of becoming the greatest hero. Let’s talk about My Hero Academia chapter 335 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Chapter 335 Spoilers Reddit, Recap Release Date and Time

My Hero Academia Chapter 334 Recap

In My Hero Academia chapter 334 recap, with Stars and Stripes falling, the rest of the pilots start chasing off Tomura. Having lost most of his power, Tomura tries to run away from them.

The Greatest Hero

Just before when Tomura destroyed his Nomu, he took away its Wing quirk. Because of it, he was able to fly away from the pilots. However, their speed is still unmatched and they keep chasing him off. Tomura has an interaction with Stars and Stripes where she mentions All Might saving him.

No matter what happens, it’s always All Might who gets in the way of AFO. One of the pilots remembers the words of Stars and Stripes that if they fell in the battle, she would return their bodies to their families. He comments that Stars and Stripes had already surpassed All Might as Tomura goes down crashing into a building.

Failed Plan

The building that Tomura crashed into resided a former criminal Kashi. Tomura at any cost wanted to pass on the new order to another person. He speculated that if he extracted a quirk from another person and then passed on New Order, he will survive. However, he couldn’t be more wrong.

Because he housed so many quirks inside his body, he is unable to do it. But Stars and Stripes are also tired from fighting all of them. She comments that she regrets not personally slaying him. However, she knows that as long as humans survive, somebody will put an end to them.

Next Strategy

The news of the death of Stars and Stripes spread throughout the world. The hero agency tried to find Shigaraki, however, he had escaped. Many other nations decide to pull off their helping hands at Japan because of the recent situation, however, Stars and Stripe’s attempts weren’t in vain.

She was able to slow down the complete development of Shigaraki’s body which gave other heroes a window to attack him. It will take him atleast one week to recover, hence it is the perfect opportunity for the heroes to strike both Tomura and AFO.

My Hero Academia Chapter 335 Spoilers Reddit

For My Hero Academia chapter 335 spoilers on Reddit, there hasn’t been any news yet. Raw scans will take some time to come out. For the time being, let’s discuss possible scenarios developing in the next chapter.

Hunt for Tomura

Stars and Stripes successfully delayed the development of Tomura’s body. He now has returned to the island to recover. This has given the heroes the perfect opportunity to destroy AFO and Tomura for once and all. All heroes from the corner of Japan have gathered to deal with their most formidable enemy.

Meanwhile, AFO isn’t going to sit without doing anything. He probably knows that heroes are approaching him. His best bet is to relocate and stall them for one week and then launch a counterattack. It will be interesting to see what kind of move he makes next and the heroes’ stance on it.

My Hero Academia Chapter 335 Read Online

To read My Hero Academia chapter 335 online, you’ll have to access Viz media or Mangaplus. These are official platforms to read the English-translated version of the chapter.

My Hero Academia chapter 335 Release Date and Time

Here is My Hero Academia chapter 335 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, November 28th

India – 9:30 PM, November 28th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, November 28th

UK – 4:00 PM, November 28th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, November 28th

