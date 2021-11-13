My Hero Academia is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. It is one of the Weekly Shonen Jump’s flagship titles that has been running for over 5 years. Its story revolves around Izuku Midoriya and his quest to become the number one Hero.

My Hero Academia is currently in its final saga. The heroes are trying their best to keep the villains of society away from harming citizens. However, this time the citizens have turned against the heroes. Can Deku and his group restore faith in people? Find out as we discuss My Hero Academia chapter 334 spoilers Reddit, recap, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Chapter 333 Recap

In My Hero, Academia chapter 333 recap AFO tells that he always hated the idea of integration of New Order and One For All. He tells that he had his buddies rampage all over the world and cause destruction just to obtain these two powers.

New Order

If New Order and OFA were to unite, it would put the entire plans of AFO into shambles. Hence he had to take his chance and grab the power from Stars and Stripes. He nears close to the American hero and tries to grab her.

She covers for her friend and ends up letting AFO touch him, causing her body to decay. She realizes that it’s the last thing she could do and her body starts decaying. AFO obtains the power he desired the most, now the New Order resides within him.

Change of Quirk

Just when Tomura starts celebrating his victory, he senses something unusual. His body starts rupturing and his insides start breaking. Stars and Stripes smiles and says her plan succeeded. She knew beforehand that the missiles won’t reach the enemy. Hence she devised this strategy.

Before Tomura could deliver his attack, she imposed a new order on his quirk with the instructions that if New Order were to come in contact with another quirk, it would destroy the person’s body. Even though she was slowly decaying, she never gave up the hopes of winning.

Stars and Stripes’ Last Stand

With his body in complete turmoil, Tomura tries to find a way to get rid of the quirks. Meanwhile, Stars and Stripes looks back and reflects on her life. She thanks her friends for sticking with him as she goes through her last outing.

As her last stand, she takes it upon herself to destroy Tomura. While Tomura tries to withdraw the New Order from within him, Stars and Stripes charges through him and ultimately rips him apart. This incident marks the end of America’s greatest hero.

My Hero Academia Chapter 334 Spoilers Reddit

For My Hero Academia chapter 334 spoilers on Reddit, we haven’t received any news yet. However, we expect the raw scans to drop soon since there’s no break next week. Let’s discuss what may take place in the upcoming chapter.

Fate of Japan

Even though Stars and Stripes sacrificed herself for the greater cause, it’s still not confirmed whether Tomura died on not. Considering the scale of her sacrifice, it is highly possible that Tomura may be dead, however, on the off chance he might have survived.

We all know how cunning AFO is and must’ve anticipated this kind of situation and prepared a plan to counter-attack in such. The next chapter will possibly reveal how things are going to progress forward and how Japan will deal with the villains.

My Hero Academia Chapter 334 Read Online

My Hero Academia chapter 334 is available to read online on Viz media and Mangaplus. Subscribe to their services to access all the chapters.

My Hero Academia Chapter 334 Release Date and Time

Here is My Hero Academia chapter 334 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, November 21st

India – 9:30 PM, November 21st

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, November 21st

UK – 4:00 PM, November 21st

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, November 21st

Is Tomura Shigaraki dead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.