My Hero Academia is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. It is one of the flagship manga series of the weekly shonen Jump that has been running for more than 5 years. It revolves around Izuku Midoriya and his story of how he became number one Hero.

BNHA takes place in the world where people are born with extraordinary abilities called quirk. However, Deki is one of the unfortunate people to have missed out on it. Despite that, he doesn’t give up his dream of becoming number one Hero and strives each day to achieve his goal. Let’s talk about My Hero Academia chapter 333 spoilers Reddit, recap, release date and time.

My Hero Academia Chapter 332 Recap

In My Hero Academia chapter 332 recap, we get a brief flashback about Stars and Stripes past. She is sitting in a gym with a dejected face. Stars and Stripes suspect that its not her quirk that’s lacking but she being a woman is the reason for her weakness.

Back and Forth

Despite her doubts, her friends tell her that she doesn’t lack anything. She smiles and is glad because her friends who are now riding the fighter jets believe in her. Back to the present, she instructs the jet riders to launch ballistic missile on her command.

Shigaraki has doubts about this since she knows this won’t effect him. He tries to reason her motive and what exactly is she trying to accomplish through this means. Shigaraki finally understands that she’s playing a gamble and it’s going to become a back and forth event.

Hypersonic Intercontinental Ballistic

Stars and Stripes begins the countdown and unleashes Hypersonic Intercontinental Ballistic missile. Her friends help her in achieving that and it causes a huge impact in the atmosphere. The whole place surrounds itself with the smoke.

Endeavour watching from outside gets in the awe of events occuring right in front of his eyes. Not only sky but also the see starts shaking. A giant hole emerges within the water because of impact, however, Shigaraki still somehow recovers from the attack.

Shigaraki’s Reach

Shigaraki comes marching forward to touch Stars and Stripes as soon as possible. He actually uses Nomu as a shield to absorb the attack which is why he made a remark about back and forth contest. Stars and Stripes mate advice her that this is the best opportunity to deliver the final blow.

Even though that could be the case, she understands that Shigaraki may recover once again because of his decay. Shigaraki nears closer to Stars and Stripes as she tries to cause an explosion. He finally manages to touch her face.

My Hero Academia Chapter 333 Spoilers Reddit

For My Hero Academia chapter 333 spoilers on Reddit, there isn’t any information available yet. Hopefully, the raw scans will come out in the few days time. For the time being, let’s discuss the ongoing events in BNHA.

Shigaraki vs Stars and Stripes

At the last moment, Shigaraki was able to touch the face of Stars and Stripes. If he’s able to use decay, it’s probably over for the American hero. However, the way she smiled at the end, it sort of indicates that she believes that she delivered the final blow.

In any case, the new chapter will provide us with the conclusion of their fight. It will become clear whether stripes was able to overpower the strength of Shigaraki/AFO.

My Hero Academia Chapter 333 Read Online

My Hero Academia chapter 333 is available to read online on Viz media and mangaplus. You can subscribe to their services and access all the chapters.

My Hero Academia Chapter 333 Release Date and Time

Here is My Hero Academia chapter 333 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, November 15th

India – 9:30 PM, November 14th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, November 14th

UK – 4:00 PM, November 14th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, November 14th

