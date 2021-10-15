My Hero Academia Chapter 331 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

My Hero Academia is an ongoing manga series published and serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It is written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi and focuses on the adventures of an aspiring hero Izuku Midoriya.

Midoriya is a boy born without a quirk. However, after meeting All Might, his mentor transfers his quirk OFA to his student. With the newly found power, Deku punishes the villains of society and strives to change the world for the better. Let’s talk about My Hero Academia chapter 331 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Chapter 330 Recap

In My Hero Academia chapter 330 recap, the plane in the sky confirms the identity and location of Tomura Shigaraki. He then relays the same information to Stars and Stripes. Several planes surround Shigaraki.

New Order

The pilot asks if they should retreat or attack. Stars and Stripes ask them to choose the latter option. She promises that if anyone dies, she will send their bodies to their families. Shigaraki anticipates her approach and attacks her using radio waves.

A huge resurgence of energy gets directed towards her, however, it doesn’t stop her from moving towards the villain. Stars and Stripes reveal her quirk called “New Order”. The environment in 100m distance will now operate according to her.

New Order allows Stars and Stripes to impose a new rule on anyone she touches. That’s why she got close to Shigaraki and successfully touched him. He is in the awe of such a quirk and wants it badly for himself.

Stars and Stripes orders the planes to shoot a laser at Shigaraki. However, despite the attack, his body regenerates. He then shoots lasers using refraction and reflection. But it doesn’t take much effort for the lady hero to take the attack on herself.

New Being

With a fast maneuver, Stars and Stripes blitz into Shigaraki. She recalls the moment when she was a child and All Might saved her. Since then, she has become a symbol of peace. Shigaraki says that wherever he goes, it’s always about All Might.

Stars and Stripes imposes a rule on Shigaraki that if he moves an inch, his heart will stop. In his brain, a new being starts communicating with him and says that they’re almost complete. He asks for more hatred and Stars and Stripes starts to feel her imposition weakening.

My Hero Academia Chapter 331 Spoilers Reddit

My Hero Academia chapter 331 spoilers on Reddit will be delayed since the chapter is on break. You can expect the raw scans to release in few days before official release. What will happen in the next chapter? There are a lot of possibilities.

Shigaraki’s True Self

As specified in the previous chapter, the rate of growth for Shigaraki has been phenomenal. He has almost acquired 100 percent transformation. So it won’t take him much to fully realize this new self. He will be no longer Tomura Shigaraki but a completely different being.

Stars and Stripes will now face some difficulty in apprehending the villain. Her quirk’s effectiveness is fading away and with this new persona, Shigaraki will pose some tough challenges for her. It will be a true test of her strength.

My Hero Academia Chapter 331 Read Online

My Hero Academia chapter 331 is available to read online on Viz media. You will need to subscribe to them to access all the chapters.

My Hero Academia Chapter 331 Release Date and Time

Here is My Hero Academia chapter 331 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, October 25th

India – 9:30 PM, October 24th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, October 24th

UK – 4:00 PM, October 24th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, October 24th

Can Stars and Stripes stop Shigaraki? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.