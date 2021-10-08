My Hero Academia also known as Boku No Hero academia is an ongoing manga series currently being published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It features the story of Izuku Midoriya whose goal is to become the number one Hero in the world.

BNHA is in its final saga as the series’ ultimate villain is on the move. The hero society is in shambles and to redeem themselves in front of the civillians, they’ll have to win this battle. Some extra forces from outside have also arrived to help them. Let’s talk about My Hero Academia chapter 330 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Chapter 330 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

My Hero Academia Chapter 329 Recap

In My Hero Academia chapter 329 recap, we see the appearance of AFO for the first time in quite some time. He is accompanied by Spinner and he has some instructions for him. AFO delivers his plan to Spinner and asks him to take action.

AFO’s Plan

Now that all heroes and police forces are concentrating on him, AFO believes that this is the best chance for them. They’re hiding on an island far away so it will be easy for others to deal with heroes. Furthermore, the arrival of Stars and Stripes is a great opportunity for them.

AFO has been devising plans for all these years and OFA is finally within his grasps. Furthermore, he wants to get his hands on the quirk of Stars and Stripes which will ultimately make him an indestructible force in the world.

Spinner’s Role

AFO tells Spinner that his new role now is to support Shigaraki in the upcoming battle. The remnants of the Liberation Front have now become part of Spinner’s squadron. Those who’ve suffered the same fate as Spinner are now on their way to follow him.

Skeptic is well aware that League of Villain members is true liberators. As much as he doesn’t like them, they are still useful tools, after all, they were acknowledged by Re-Destro. He rallies people behind these members to truly plant the seed of the destruction of Shigaraki.

Stars and Stripes Arrives

Hawks and Jeans are in the vehicle monitoring the arrival of Stars and Stripes. They detect that she has entered the airspace and is about to land. There’s something Jeans wants to ask her while Hawks is excited to meet her.

The group receives the news that they’ve detected another presence in the airspace. They realize that it could be none other than Tomura Shigaraki. Stars and Stripes meets an unexpected guest in the space and asks him his name.

My Hero Academia Chapter 330 Spoilers Reddit

At the time of writing this, My Hero Academia chapter 330 spoilers on Reddit haven’t come out yet. However, you’ll be able to see the few days before the official release of the chapter with raw scans

Face-Off

The world’s strongest female hero Stars and Stripes has confronted Shigaraki. It’s earlier than they predicted but it’s not something they didn’t expect. AFO has put his plans in motion and he wants that quirk from Stars and Stripes.

From what we know so far, Stars and Stripes is a force to be reckoned with. If Shigaraki is planning on fighting her, he better gives his 200%. After all, she’s hailed as the strongest woman on the planet. It will be interesting to see how this situation develops in the next chapter.

My Hero Academia Chapter 330 Read Online

My Hero Academia chapter 330 is available to read online on Viz media. You’ll need to subscribe to their platform to read all the chapters.

My Hero Academia Chapter 330 Release Date and Time

Here is My Hero Academia chapter 330 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, October 18th

India – 9:30 PM, October 17th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, October 17th

UK – 4:00 PM, October 17th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, October 17th

What is Shigaraki planning to do? Share your thoughts on what you think in the comments. For more BNHA updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.