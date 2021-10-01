My Hero Academia Chapter 329 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

My Hero Academia is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. Published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, it has become one of the most popular series of the demographic. Its story revolves around Izuku Midoriya, a school student who wants to become the number one Hero.

Currently, My Hero Academia’s story is in its final saga. Society has turned up against Heroes but they’re still trying to hold on to the hopes of civillians. AFO is about to complete his plan and achieve his goal. Will our heroes be able to beat him? Find out as we discuss My Hero Academia chapter 329 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Chapter 328 Recap

In My Hero Academia chapter 328 recap, we see a brief flashback from the breakout of Tartarus. It’s chaos inside and Stain also gets out of his cell. He realizes that everything outside must be able in shambles and tries to gather information about it.

Important Message

While looking for information, he stumbles across an injured police officer. He sees that he’s not holding a weapon, but instead a tape recorder which seems very important. The officer requests Stain to deliver the recorder to just any person but Shigaraki.

If it were to fall into the hands of AFO or any person related to him, it will be a disastrous situation. As he lays on the death’s bed, he calls for Stain to fulfill his last request. Stain agrees to deliver it but gives the officer a cold shoulder.

Shared Consciousness

Stain then handed over the recording to All Might because he was the only person he could trust. All Might delivers the note to Tsukauchi. They discuss how it wouldn’t have been able to get out since there’s no contact between Tartarus and the outside world.

All Might talks about shared consciousness between AFO and Shigaraki. He also says that he felt the same connection when he first interacted with Deki. All Might says that there were only 38 days required for completion of the real body of AFO.

Stars and Stripes

According to All Might’s prediction, the body of Shigaraki will be completed in no more than 3 days. An international meeting is held discussing sending reinforcement to Japan to help out heroes. But it’s a difficult task because other crime syndicates may come out in the absence of heroes.

Many country’s top heroes are in the favor of sending them to help since All Might himself requested it. The representative of the USA says that their best hero Stars and Stripes has already left the country and is on her way to reach All Might.

My Hero Academia Chapter 329 Spoilers Reddit

My Hero Academia chapter 329 spoilers aren’t available at the moment on Reddit. But since there’s no break next week, you can expect them pretty soon. For the time being, let’s discuss this newly introduced hero called Stars and Stripes.

New Arrivals

Several countries are on their way to send reinforcement to Japan because of All Might’s call. We confirmed that America’s number one Hero Stars and Stripes will be joining them shortly. Furthermore, she calls All Might master which means that they have a bigger connection.

We will also see some new faces in the form of Salaam and Big Red Dot in the country pretty soon. Heroes from UA won’t be alone in this war. They will be joined by some incredible heroes from all across the globe.

My Hero Academia Chapter 329 Read Online

My Hero Academia chapter 329 is available to read online on Viz media. It is an online platform that enables digital access to manga published in Shonen Jump.

My Hero Academia Chapter 329 Release Date and Time

Here is My Hero Academia chapter 329 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, October 11 th

India – 9:30 PM, October 10 th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, October 10 th

UK – 4:00 PM, October 10 th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, October 10th

How will All Might react to Stars and Stripes' arrival? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.