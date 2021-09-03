My Hero Academia Chapter 326 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

Written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia is a manga series serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. BNHA follows the story of Izuki Midoriya, a young boy who aspires to become a hero, however, he’s born without any quirk.

BNHA is set in a world where people possess superpowers known as quirks. Despite being born without a quirk, Deku gets a hold of one via his idol All Might. With the support of his mentor, Deku keeps getting stronger and fighting off villains of society. Let’s talk about My Hero Academia chapter 326 spoilers on Reddit, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Chapter 325 Recap

In My Hero Academia chapter 325 recap, Mineta tries to reach Deku, but Ida stops him. He says this is not the time for them to interfere. Kota and the woman that Deku saves earlier reach to him and console him.

Kota apologizes to him because he couldn’t move. The woman too thanks to him because without Deku, she wouldn’t be alive. They both hug him and tell him not to cry anymore. One of the civilians tells that they should atleast hear the side of Deku.

It’s not like Deku will be staying in the facility forever. Furthermore, they don’t any enough manpower to fight other villains. Hence they’ll have to rely on whatever is available to them. Until this incident happened, none of them noticed that they were just audience while heroes took the stage.

When All Might was in his prime, everyone cheered him. However, now that he’s gone, there are no people putting faith in the heroes. The heroes are the only people left who can save them, so they’ll have to show some support.

Midoriya says that he’s no longer alone, hence he will do everything in his ability to take back what’s lost. Outside, Todoroki, Hawks, and Endeavour hear Uraraka’s speech. Endeavor beloved that they once again put all the burden on Deku.

Hawks comments that One For All is the crystallization of people’s hearts. It connects everyone and that’s what Deku is doing right now with the civilians. The principal calls Aizawa about what took place in UA and asks him about his situation.

He also asks him about the situation of Kurogiri, however, he hasn’t responded yet. We also learn that countermeasures against Toga are still running. With all information available about the League of Villains, they can now begin a counterattack.

My Hero Academia Chapter 326 Spoilers Reddit

For My Hero Academia chapter 326 spoilers Reddit, we don’t have any information available yet. Hopefully, we will get the raw scans to leak 1-2 days before the official release. Here’s what we expect to happen next.

As informed by Aizawa, UA is set to take revenge and begin its operation. Deku now has a place to rest and he along with other students will recover. He has shown the resolve of a hero and to what lengths he can go to protect people he loves.

The problem will Kurogiri is still in a stalemate but that shouldn’t be a bother. UA is a stronghold and it will be difficult for any villain to strike it without any consequences. However, AFO is a different thing so they must be way about him. Hopefully, we will learn something about him in an upcoming release.

My Hero Academia Chapter 326 Read Online

You can read My Hero Academia chapter 326 online on Viz Media and Mangaplus. Note that you will need to subscribe to them to read all chapters.

My Hero Academia Chapter 326 Release Date and Time

Here is My Hero Academia chapter 326 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, September 13 th

India – 9:30 PM, September 12 th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, September 12 th

UK – 4:00 PM, September 12 th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, September 12th

When will AFO make move? Let us know what you think in the comments. For more BNHA content, make sure to follow us on social media.