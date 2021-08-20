My Hero Academia Chapter 324 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

My Hero Academia is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi and published in Weekly Shonen Jump. It depicts the story of Izuku Midoriya and his rise to become the number one hero in the world.

Set in the world where humans are born with abilities called Quirk, the society is divided into two groups of heroes and villains. Heroes for the most time have found supremacy but the reemergence of AFO has put the authority of heroes to test. Let’s talk about My Hero Academia chapter 324 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Chapter 323 Recap

In My Hero Academia chapter 323 recap, we go back to the students before they arrived to take Deku. Ida suggests bringing Deku in and it will also convince the people to be assured. However, the principal wants them to consider civilians’ feelings as well.

Principal’s Effort

The principal reveals that he has upgraded the UA. With this upgrade, he’s confident that the facility can now survive any ordeal villains bring forth and civilians will be safe. The campus grounds are divides into each section and if villains arrive, they’ll be sent underground.

Furthermore, the circumference of the underground now has 3000 steel plates that will go defensive in the presence of any villain. With the design, they can also relocate heroes across multiple locations using the routes.

Civilian’s Anxiety

The civilian’s inside UA demand to not take Deku in. His mother tries to approach him but civilians are anxious and very loud in their demands. Although some of them are convinced, most of them still oppose this decision.

Jeanist comes forward to explain that they used Deku as bait to lure out the villain. But since he didn’t come out, he had to return. He asks them to understand his situation and allow him to take place inside UA.

Uraraka’s Speech

Even after all that, civilians are still in disarray. The tension just keeps on rising and it seems like a riot is about to break out. Uraraka takes a mic in her hand and goes on the top of the building. She tells everyone that Deku has a special power.

This power is the only one capable of defeating AFO, that’s why he’s chasing after him. She asks them to look at his appearance and tells them how he was fighting outside so that he can protect all the citizens. If they let Deku be captured by AFO, their last hope of fight will vanish.

My Hero Academia Chapter 324 Spoilers Reddit

There hasn’t been any news related to My Hero Academia chapter 324 spoilers Reddit that has come out yet. However, you can expect the leaks to drop few days before the official release. For the time being, let’s discuss the biggest talking point of BNHA.

Will Civilians Let Deku In?

Uraraka’s speech might’ve ignited some hearts and they might finally let Deku in. But considering the state in which they’re, it’s difficult to imagine if they will oblige. Deku after all is the reason for AFO’s attack and he will target UA to capture him.

Hopefully, citizens will try to comply and accept Deku. But what comes after that is important because AFO will surely knock on the doors of UA in the next chapter. How will heroes survive this ordeal? The only upcoming release can tell us.

My Hero Academia Chapter 324 Read Online

My Hero Academia chapter 324 is available to read online on Viz Media. You can subscribe to their services and access all the chapters.

My Hero Academia Chapter 324 Release Date and Time

Here is My Hero Academia chapter 324 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, August 30th

India – 9:30 PM, August 29th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, August 29th

UK – 4:00 PM, August 29th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, August 29th

Will Citizens let Deku in? Let us know what you think down below.