My Hero Academia Chapter 323 Spoilers Reddit, Recap Release Date and Time

My Hero Academia is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. It is currently being published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan. BNHA’s story revolves around a young boy Izuku Midoriya.

From his childhood, it was a dream of Izuku to become the number one hero. However, he lacked the power of quirk to achieve his goal. Fortunately for him, he met All Might, his idol who bestowed him his quirk so that Deku can fulfill his dreams. Let’s talk about My Hero Academia chapter 323 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Chapter 323

My Hero Academia Chapter 322 Recap

In My Hero Academia chapter 322 recap, Deku wants to let go of Oda’s hand, but he can’t muster up the strength. Uraraka releases Ida and he lands on the ground. Kirishima stands there and catches them safely.

Bakugo’s Apology

Kirishima reminds Deku about the incident when he jumped at a villain to save Bakugo. Ida thanks Kirishima for being there but he tells them that he was stationed there by the command of Endeavour. Ashido asks Midoriya to come back to them.

Bakugo tells Deku about the incident when Shigaraki stabbed him. He also goes on to explain that he always thought of himself as superior to him however, Deku was always above him. He asks for forgiveness for all things he has done to him in the past. Deku comes forward and falls into his arms.

Return to UA

Yaoyozuro suggests that the task is far from over but the first hurdle is done with. Moving forward, things will be more difficult. The predecessors communicate with Deku once again as he reopens his eyes.

Meanwhile, the evacuation is going on smoothly. While civilians are getting into evacuation centers, some anti-hero bodies are remaining outside. Because of this, the heroes aren’t having difficulty catching the bad guys.

Inside the UA, the civilians insist they don’t take Deku inside. Deku decides to leave however, Uraraka stops him. She won’t let him go now and will protect him.

My Hero Academia Chapter 323 Spoilers Reddit

For My Hero, Academia chapter 323 spoilers Reddit, there hasn’t been any leak yet. Since there’s break next week, you can expect the spoilers to come out later. For the time being, let’s discuss some of the biggest talking points from BNHA chapter 323.

Deku’s Return

While civilians don’t want any piece of Deku, Uraraka is hellbent on letting him stay. Knowing her, she’ll see to Deku’s accommodation. Although there’s a chance that a big rebellion may break out inside, everyone from UA wi surely support Deku in this case.

He has been through a lot and now his friends want to share his burden. We also saw some of the predecessors talking to Deku so they must be up to something. Overall, things are looking bright for him moving forward, and hopefully, he will face AFO at his best.

AFO’s Status

Everyone is eagerly waiting for AFO’s next move, however, he hasn’t lifted a finger yet. Up until now, he’s only sending his minions after Deku. However, now that Deku has returned to UA, he may have to come out of his den.

It will be interesting to see what kind of stance he’ll take. Knowing how cunning he is, he must already have some scheme planned in his head. The next chapter will likely put some light on it.

My Hero Academia Chapter 323 Read Online

You can read My Hero Academia chapter 323 online on Viz and Mangaplus. There are some unofficial scanlations out there as well but we don’t recommend you read them.

My Hero Academia Chapter 323 Release Date and Time

Here is My Hero Academia chapter 323 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, August 23rd

India – 9:30 PM, August 22nd

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, August 22nd

UK – 4:00 PM, August 22nd

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, August 22nd

Will civilians take Deku in UA? Share your thoughts on this down below. For more BNHA updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.