My Hero Academia Chapter 322 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

My Hero Academia is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. It is being published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan. The of the manga series follows the adventures of Izuku Midoriya and his quest to become the number one hero.

BNHA is set in a world where humans possess supernatural abilities called Quirk. By the turn of events, Deku obtains one of the strongest quirks, OFA, and advances to achieve his dreams. He fights off grueling villains and protects the civilians. Let’s talk about My Hero Academia chapter 322 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Chapter 321 Recap

In My Hero Academia chapter 321 recap, Kirishima tells Endeavour that they captured Deku using Bakugo, Todoroki, and Yaoyozuro’s combo. Endeavor informs them to be cautious as the Dictator might not be alone. He also wants them to locate anti-hero forces in the vicinity.

Pursuit of Deku

Kirishima wants to tell a lot of things to Deku, however, he understands there are other things to take care of. Meanwhile, while chasing Midoriya, Todoroki tells him that this might be the plot of AFO. If he can’t find him after a lot of searches, this might very well be his scheme.

Todoroki is firm on bringing Deku to UA and fight alongside to protect it. However, Deku says this fight is between him and AFO, others can’t keep up. Asui tries to catch Deku but he escapes. On the other hand, Mineta uses his grape chain to encapsulate Deku.

Class Representative

Using Black Whip, Deku gets rid of Mineta’s chains. Uraraka comes from behind and tells him that it won’t be the same as before. Every student combines their attacks to capture Deku. However, he’s still too fast and not within anyone’s reach.

Bakugo launches Ida towards Deku since he’s the only one who can keep up with the speed of Deku. If there’s someone who can compete with current Deku with the same will and speed, it’s the people who are willing to run alongside him. Ida finally manages to grab the hand of Deku and it seems like he has come to terms with going along with his friends.

My Hero Academia Chapter 322 Spoilers Reddit

For My Hero Academia chapter 322 spoilers Reddit, there hasn’t been any information available yet. As usual, you can expect the spoilers to arrive 2 days before the official release. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at some of the biggest talking points of the next chapter.

Will Deku Reconcile With His Friends?

Deku’s classmates put up a good effort in ensuring that Deku stays with him. After a long chase and cumulative efforts, Ida successfully reached him. But still, a question remains, will Deku comply? Current Deku is different from what we’ve seen in the past and he may surprise us.

Deku is more firm on his decision, so much that he even told All Might to leave him behind. However, when all of his friends, come together, it will be a different thing. He simply doesn’t want to drag them into this mess. But if they’re willing to fight alongside him, he might change his opinion.

What is AFO Plotting?

As Todoroki mentioned, AFO is cooking something else. He still hasn’t shown himself but he’s sending his minions. Deku had no problem in wiping out all of them and looks like the trend will continue. AFO is unpredictable and might throw a curveball in Deku’s path by showing up in the next chapter.

My Hero Academia Chapter 322 Read Online

You can read My Hero Academia chapter 322 online on Viz media and Mangaplus. Ensure that you have subscribed to the service for digital access.

My Hero Academia Chapter 322 Release Date and Time

Here is My Hero Academia chapter 322 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, August 9th

India – 9:30 PM, August 8th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, August 8th

UK – 4:00 PM, August 8th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, August 8th

