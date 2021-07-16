My Hero Academia Chapter 321 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

My Hero Academia is a globally popular manga series written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. Currently published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, it centers on Izuku Midoriya. Izuku is a quirkless boy in the world of heroes and villains and MHA is a story of how he became the number one hero.

Deku always wanted to become a hero like his idol All Might. However, he was born quirkless which broke his possibilities to become one. However, his mentor All Might transfers his quirk to Deku and he begins his journey to become the best hero in the world. Let’s find out My Hero Academia Chapter 321 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Chapter 320 Recap

In My Hero Academia chapter 320 recap, all students from Class A confront Deku. Bakugo tells him that he’s learned about him being able to use quirks of 4th to 6th users. Deku thanks all of them for coming and immediately takes off.

Chasing Midoriya

Students make it clear that they’re determined to stop Deku. Deku uses a smokescreen to lose sight of them. Using 6th users’ power, he tries to evade them. However, Bakugo uses Blast Landmine and the view becomes clear with Deku’s position.

Koda comes from behind and tells Deku that the principal is ready to welcome him back. Aero tries to catch him and reminds him about how he helped him improve his technique. However, even he’s unable to capture him. Jiro uses Heart Beat Wall to stop him but fails.

Chasing Deku

Getting Back

Ojiro reminds Deku about how angry he got during his fight with Shinso. Deku tells him he can’t return because it will put everyone in danger. All For One wants to capture him and if they stick with him, they’ll also become his target.

Tokoyami launches his dark shadow to encapsulate Deku. Sato asks him to consider his feelings and how students feel about him. Momo declares that their mission is to secure him. Combined with Shoji’s attack Tokoyami traps him, but Deku breaks out of it. Using Heaven Piercing Ice Wall, Todoroki stops Deku while Asui tells him that they won’t leave him alone.

My Hero Academia Chapter 321 Spoilers Reddit

My Hero Academia chapter 321 spoilers Reddit haven’t surfaced on the internet yet. You should expect them to release few days before the official release of the chapter. Here are some of the predictions for an upcoming issue of BNHA.

Deku’s Return

All students are combining their effort to bring back Deku. He is struggling and doesn’t want to put his friends in harm’s way. It’s a really interesting dynamic and his decision will be very crucial moving forward.

Deku is fairly stronger compared to other students and can compete with AFO on some level. However, the same can’t be said for others. BNHA themes have always been friendship centric so most likely, Deku will take advice from his friends.

It will be great for him to have the support of his friends by his side. However, in the fight against AFO, they will face gruesome challenges. Hopefully, the next chapter will tell us about the stand of Deku.

My Hero Academia Chapter 321 Read Online

My Hero Academia chapter 321 read online on Viz media app or Mangaplus. You can directly download the app or read the chapter from a web browser. Also, ensue that you have a subscription to these services to access the chapter.

Here is My Hero Academia chapter 321 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, August 2nd

India – 9:30 PM, August 1st

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, August 1st

UK – 4:00 PM, August 1st

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, August 1st

Will Deku reconcile with his friends from U.A? Let us know down below your thoughts.