My Hero Academia Chapter 320 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

My Hero Academia is a highly popular manga series written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi in Weekly Shonen Jump. Its protagonist is Izuku Midoriya, a young boy who aspires to become the number one hero in the world. In My Hero Academia, he tells the story of how he achieved this dream.

Izuku Midoriya admires All Might, the current number one hero who bestows him the power of OFA. With this power, Midoriya gains immense strength and feels he can achieve his goal. He battles through gruesome villains, protects the civilians, and marches forward to fulfill his dream. Let’s take a look at My Hero Academia chapter 320 spoilers, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Chapter 319 Recap

In My Hero Academia chapter 319 recap, we go few days before at the gathering of Class A’s students. Ida asks Todoroki, Bakugo, and Tokoyami about the location of Deku. However, none of their mentors reveal any information regarding him.

Class A’s Decision

Students feel like adults are hiding something from them. All Might still hasn’t come back and classes are suspended along with the delay in the graduation. Bakugo is still suspicious about the letter they received. If it wasn’t Deku then who would’ve sent them the letter?

Bakugo believes that something serious is cooking up behind the scenes. Even though the media informed that only the top 3 heroes are on the scene, there’s more to watch catches the eye. Bakugo wants to contact and find Deku to aid him. Uraraka carries the same belief and asks the principal to bring in Endeavour.

To Deku

All students confront Endeavour after the principal calls him. Bakugo tells him that they don’t understand Deku at all. Deku will take everything upon himself and say he is fine even when he isn’t. The students steal the GPS from Endeavour to locate Deku.

The principal informs that Deku will be allowed to return to U.A. Furthermore, he will inform others about the UA Barrier they built during the cultural festival. Back to the present, the students of Class A arrive at Deku’s aid and proceed with evacuation. Deku doesn’t want them here but they’re persistent to help their classmate.

My Hero Academia Chapter 320 Spoilers Reddit

For My Hero Academia chapter 320 spoilers, there’s not much information available at the moment. The raw scans will take some time to come out. For the time being, let’s discuss some of the biggest talking points from the upcoming chapter.

Will Deku Let Them Help?

It looks like Deku doesn’t want any piece of his friends. His demeanor tells it all. Deku wants his friends to be safe so he doesn’t want to involve them in this fight. However, his classmates are hellbent on aiding their friend.

It will be interesting to see what stance Deku takes. Will he accept their help or brush them off? We will likely find out in My Hero Academia chapter 320.

All Might’s Worry

All Might has handled Deku throughout his school life on both personal and professional levels. Through Endeavour we learned that Deku has brushed off All Might for his own sake. However, All Might still carries the sentiment of protecting Deku, he can’t just abandon his successor.

But it’s certainly interesting because, from Deku’s outset, it looks like he won’t be entertaining anyone in his den. But yet again, he admires All Might so he may take him in. Chapter 320 will likely clear more things.

My Hero Academia Chapter 320 Read Online

My Hero Academia chapter 320 read online officially on Viz media and Mangaplus. These platforms are official and require subscriptions for their services.

Here is My Hero Academia chapter 320 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, July 19th

India – 9:30 PM, July 18th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, July 18th

UK – 4:00 PM, July 18th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, July 18th

What will be Deku’s response to Class A’s arrival? Let us know what you think down in the comments. For more My Hero Academia updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.