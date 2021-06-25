My Hero Academia Chapter 319 Spoilers Reddit, Read Online, Release Date and Time

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular shonen manga series currently getting published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan. Written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, it centers on a young boy Izuku Midoriya who aspires to become the strongest hero on the planet.

Midoriya has to face a lot of hardships and overcome many difficulties. His path to success is studded with brutal thorns. However, he never gives up and always strives to improve himself. With the help of his mentor, All Might he moves forward to achieve his goal. Let’s find out My Hero Academia chapter 319 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Chapter 318 Recap

In My Hero Academia Chapter 318, Endeavour is worried about Izuku’s current actions. He calls Deku to inform him that he’s key to their plan. The heroes from abroad are coming soon and Deku can take a break. However, Deku has other plans.

Predecessor’s Concern

The predecessors try to talk Deku out of his current actions. His wounds are still visible and it can get even worse if he doesn’t stop. But Deku wants to keep moving forward. Tomura believes that her feelings are affecting Deku too much.

The leader believes that Deku is taking the right step. He shouldn’t stop now after coming this far. Deku is doing exactly what he’s supposed to do by saving people. However, there is something that they can do to protect him.

Here Comes Bakugo

Deku keeps on defeating every villain he encounters on the way. He’s firm on his belief and wants to stop Shigaraki and All For One. The protagonist doesn’t want anyone to live in fear anymore. That’s why he is hellbent on resolving this situation as soon as possible. On his way, he meets the Dictator, one of the assassins who has come to retrieve him.

Dictator can control people and their actions. He uses this ability to attack Deku. Knowing Deku, he won’t attack any civilians and Dictator is well aware of that. People controlled by the assassin move forward to attack Deku against their will. Deku gets ready to receive the damage since he can’t hurt them. However, Bakugo arrives, attacks the Dictator, and saves Deku.

My Hero Academia Chapter 319 Spoilers Reddit

For My Hero, Academia chapter 319 spoilers Reddit, the raw scans haven’t come out yet. You can expect them to release 1-2 days before the official release. For the time being, let’s discuss some of the biggest talking points from the next chapter.

Will All For One Show Himself?

It’s been a while since Deku is taking care of the assassin. We don’t yet know the number but he might have already defeated atleast a dozen. If no one can defeat Deku, it’s high time All For One comes out and show himself.

Sure Deku is exhausted now but Bakugo has also arrived on the scene. With both of them teamed up together, it will be difficult for any opponent to take them down. It will be interesting to see what move All For One makes next. Will he send another assassin or come out himself? We will find out.

Break Next Week

After a consistent release, MHA will be on the break next week. Fans will have to wait for one extra week for the release of the next chapter. However, for the time being, you can read some other popular titles of Shonen Jump including One Piece, Black Clover and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Read Online My Hero Academia Chapter 319

Read Online My Hero Academia chapter 319 on Viz media and Mangaplus. Subscribe to their services and you’ll be able to access the chapter at the earliest.

Here is My Hero Academia chapter 319 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, July 12th

India – 9:30 PM, July 11th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, July 11th

UK – 4:00 PM, July 11th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, July 11th

What do you think will be Deku’s next move? Let us know what you think down in the comments. For more BNHA updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.