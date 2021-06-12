My Hero Academia is a manga series written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. With over 300 chapters already published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, it is one of the trending manga series. The plot focuses on Izuku Midoriya, a young quirkless boy who admires All Might, the number one hero in the world.

By the fate of events, he acquires one of the most powerful quirks and begins his journey to become a great hero. Let’s find out My Hero Academia Chapter 317 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Chapter 317 Spoilers Reddit, Read Online, Release Date and Time

My Hero Academia Chapter 316 Recap

In My Hero Academia chapter 316 recap, Endeavor arrives after receiving a call from All Might. Hawks catch Lady Nagant who’s falling down after being burnt. He is still unable to fly so Deku extends his black tendrils to catch him. He asks Lady Nagant to not lose hope as he is going to be her successor.

Hero’s Heart

Hawks asks Nagant if she has already realized that her heart still carries an essence of heroism after battling Deku. Deku explains to him how AFO gave her a quirk and it activated the bomb within her. Nagant is barely conscious and has a little flashback of a time when she was a kid. She tells Hawks about the next phases of plans. The target will be brought to a mansion in Haibori Forest in the time of two months. Furthermore, there are more people that AFO has recruited apart from her.

Deku’s Rage

Endeavor brings Chisaki down who is still hellbent on meeting with AFO. He wants to apologize to him. Deku reminds him about Eri and tells him maybe he needs to apologize to her as well. All Might arrives and Endeavor secures both Lady Nagant and Chisaki.

Deku sees the burnt body of Nagant and looks in a rage. He storms to Haibori Forest and inside the mansion. A projection starts playing in which AFO is talking to Deku. He goes on to explain how he didn’t force Nagant to join his side. She flipped and got labeled as a villain. According to him, this is just a controlled society and if you can’t fit in, you will get expelled. He finally reveals his main purpose. AFO is no longer interested in All Might and his target is Deku.

My Hero Academia Chapter 317 Spoilers Reddit

For My Hero Academia chapter 317 spoilers, we don’t have any information available yet. There’s no news regarding the delay of the next chapter hence we can expect spoilers to drop 1-2 days before the official release. While we wait for spoilers, let us discuss the events that can take place in My Hero Academia Chapter 317.

Deku’s Next Steps

It looks like Deku and co have successfully prevented the plan by AFO of bringing the target to Haibori Forest. After AFO’s message, it is clear that he will be targeting Deku next. Lady Nagant was just the beginning, many other strong individuals will now chase him down. Deku has no choice but to fight them all. He wants to stop AFO from achieving his goal and we will likely see them in a battle very soon.

Read Online My Hero Academia Chapter 317

Read Online My Hero Academia chapter 317 on Viz media and Mangaplus for official digital English release. You can find My Hero Academia chapter 317 release date and time down below.

Here is My Hero Academia chapter 317 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, June 14th

India – 9:30 PM, June 13th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, June 13th

UK – 4:00 PM, June13th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, June 13th

What's going to be Deku's next move? Who will approach him after Lady Nagant?