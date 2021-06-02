My Hero Academia Chapter 315 Release Date, Time, Where to Read

Lady Nagant surely had a tragic past that made her exhausted. Being part of the Safety Commission exposed her to the most disgusting face of hero society. She came to realize that all glamour and glory are phony and nothing is transparent. Hero society is just an image posed as pure however, even it some dark secrets hidden from the public eye.

She reveals her driving motto to Deku which leaves Deku with a lot of questions. In the end, they sight an appearance of a surprising individual. My Hero Academia chapter 315 will give us more information about the appearance of this individual and his purpose.

My Hero Academia is a widely recognized manga series written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. Find out the release date, time, and spoilers for the upcoming release of BNHA.

My Hero Academia Chapter 315 Release Date

The official My Hero Academia chapter 315 release date is scheduled for June 6th, 2021. It will get its publication in Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine of Japan. Here is the timing of its release for different countries worldwide.

Japan – 01:00 AM, June 7th

India – 9:30 PM, June 6th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, June 6th

UK – 4:00 PM, June 6th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, June 6th

Where to Read My Hero Academia Chapter 315?

You can read the next chapter on Viz media by Shonen Jump for the digital release. Furthermore, you can also use Mangaplus for the same.

What are Spoilers from My Hero Academia Chapter 315?

At the time of writing this, no spoilers related to the next chapter have come out. Also, there’s no news on My Hero Academia chapter 315 raw scans. For the time being let’s discuss some of the biggest talking points from the upcoming chapter.

Can Deku Win?

Deku seems to be struggling a bit against Lady Nagant. Even after getting close, he immediately lost his footing and got dispelled. We may get another aid in the next chapter in the form of Hawks. This is just fan theory but fans believe that Hawks may appear and help Deku because of a similar past he and Nagant share.

All Might

All Might

We didn’t get any status on All Might in the last chapter. The two thugs he’s fighting right now couldn’t have possibly given him a tough time. It feels like he’s already defeated them and he is on his way to join Deku in a fight. The next chapter will probably give us more updates on his current location.

Quick Recap of My Hero Academia Chapter 314

The last chapter saw an extended fight between Deku and Lady Nagant. Let’s see what events took place in it.

Deku vs Nagant Continues

After getting close to Nagant, Deku tells her he will make her spit everything she knows about All For One. She dispels Deku immediately and he loses track. She keeps on targeting Deku and somehow he evades her attacks.

Nagant’s Past

Nagant’s Past

In mid-battle, Deku asks her the reason for doing all this. She reveals her past and talks about how she was a member of the Safety Commission back in the day. Her job involved taking care of people who would potentially become a threat to society.

She didn’t like how Hero Society was portrayed as a force of pure justice but in the back Safety Commission would carry out some questionable tasks.

Lady Nagant believes that if All For One came to rule the world, atleast things would be transparent. Deku tries to convince her time will change, however, she dismisses him. To her, Deku is just an ignorant hero.

Will Deku be able to convince Lady Nagant? Can we expect any reinforcement for Deku’s aid? Let us know what you think down below. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.