My Hero Academia Chapter 314 Release Date, Time, Where to Read

Deku caught Lady Nagant off guard, and it seems like he is taking hold of the battle right now. However, there’s no knowing whether he will defeat her without any setbacks. By using multiple quirks from previous users of OFA, Deku was able to deceive Lady Nagant and surprise her.

On the other hand, All Might survives the crash and is ready to face off against two thugs in front of him. My Hero Academia chapter 314 will continue to tell the story of Deku as he embarks on a mission of saving Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia is a popular manga series created by Kohei Horikoshi. It debuted in 2014 in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and right now, there are over 30 volumes of it. Find out the release date, time and where to read the upcoming chapter of BNHA in this blog.

My Hero Academia Chapter 314 Release Date

The following My Hero Academia chapter 314 release date is 30th May 2021. The chapter will be published by Jump comic’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Here are the release timings for the next chapter of BNHA.

Japan – 01:00 AM, May 31st

India – 9:30 PM, May 30th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, May 30th

UK – 4:00 PM, May 30th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, May 30sth

Where to Read My Hero Academia Chapter 314?

Like other Jump titles, My Hero Academia is available for digital release on Viz media from Shonen Jump. Apart from that, you can also find an English translated official release on Mangaplus.

What are Spoilers from My Hero Academia Chapter 314?

As of writing this blog, the raw scans for My Hero Academia chapter 314 haven’t come out yet. We expect them to release one 1 or 2 days before its official release. For the time being, let’s discuss some of the most significant talking points from the next BNHA chapter.

All Might’s State

Even though he was safe from the car explosion, All Might still has two thugs ahead of him, ready to fight. Right now, he’s not as strong as he used to be, but he vows to protect Deku at all cost. A fight will probably commence in the next chapter between All Might and two thugs.

All Might isn’t in the best shape, so it is difficult to determine whether he will hold them off. In any case, we will find out what will happen in the next chapter.

Deku vs Lady Nagant

Deku was able to close the gap between him and Lady Nagant, and it seems like he has the upper hand. However, his opponent is known for her ferocity, so it won’t be an easy win for him. We possibly have more surprises ahead of us, and only the next chapter will tell us about the direction in which this fight is heading.

Quick Recap of My Hero Academia Chapter 313

With a relatively good amount of action, My Hero Academia chapter 313 featured an extended fight between Deku and Lady Nagant. Here is a quick recap of the last chapter of My Hero Academia.

All Might’s Resolution

After surviving the car incident, All Might came out unscathed to find two thugs waiting to engage him in a fight. The two make remarks that All Might isn’t as strong as he was in the past. He goes on to rage mode, and the two individuals standing in front of him crumble on their feet. All Might vows to protect Deku even if it costs him his life.

Deku Catches Nagant

Midoriya realizes the range of Lady Nagant is far more than he imagined, and she can target him from any direction. He decides to use the Sixth’s quirk, which succeeds in deceiving Lady Nagant. Deku comes face to face with Nagant and catches her off guard.

Will we get a conclusion to this match in the next chapter? What will happen with All Might? Let us know what you think down below. For more, My Hero Academia news and updates, follow our social media handles.