My Hero Academia Chapter 313 Release Date, Time, Where to Read

Lady Nagant, a feared sniper, and ex Hero is after Deku. All For One approached her and appointed her to kidnap Deku by giving her quirk “Air Walk.” Deku already received a warning that if he got in an encounter with Lady Nagant, he should do nothing but run since she is a better sniper than anyone and her quirk makes her even more deadly. My Hero Academia chapter 313 can continue this cat and mouse chase and give us the status of All Might.

My Hero Academia is a manga series created by Kohei Horikoshi and published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan. It began its serialization in 2014 and contains 30 volumes to its name. It also has an anime adaptation series which is currently in its 5th season.

The premise of the story centres on a world inhabited by people with a power called quirks. These people fight against criminals to keep the peace in society.

My Hero Academia Chapter 313 Release Date

The official My Hero Academia Chapter 313 release date is May 23, 2021. Its publication will take place in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from Jump Comics. Regarding release timing, you will find a variation for each region. You can note down the release times for different countries down below.

Japan – 01:00 AM, May 24th

India – 9:30 PM, May 23rd

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, May 23rd

UK – 4:00 PM, May 23rd

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, May 23rd

Where to Read My Hero Academia Chapter 313?

For official English translated version of the manga, you can use Viz official from Jump Comics. Apart from that Mangaplus can also provide you service to read the next chapter.

What are Spoilers from My Hero Academia Chapter 313?

The raw scans for the next chapter haven’t surfaced on the internet yet. We believe that they will come out few days before the official release. You can expect them to drop from 21 to May 22. Meanwhile, from the last chapter, we can draw some predictions that can occur in the next release.

Here are some of the most significant talking points of chapter 313 of BNHA.

All Might’s Fate

Deku vs. Lady Nagant

Nagant is hellbent on capturing Deku so that she can hand him over to All For One. Deku is looking for an escape, but it seems like it’s not going to be an easy task. The range of Nagant is fearsome, and the way she can shapeshift her bullets is daunting.

It feels like she will catch up with Deku, and he will have no choice but to fight. In chapter 313, we can finally see a see-off between the two characters.

All Might’s Fate

In chapter 311, All Might’s vehicle got blown away by a grenade. We haven’t seen him in the previous chapter, so there’s no confirmation of his current status. He will need to catch up with Deku to assist him in the fight against Nagant. However, there could be some blockheads ahead. The next chapter can hopefully give us more insight into this situation.

Quick Recap of My Hero Academia Chapter 313

Lady Nagant appeared and targeted Deku to hand him over to All For One. Deku realized how formidable she is, and he has to fight her at any cost. Find out what events transpired in the last chapter of My Hero Academia.

Air Walk

Deku vs. Lady Nagant

Deku gets a flashback where he received a warning if he ever encountered Lady Nagant, he should drop everything and run. In an episode of Heroes to Watch, even Snipe sensei revealed that he was jealous of the quirk she possessed. Deku realizes the situation he was in, and his best bet is to retreat as soon as possible.

Air Walk

In a flashback, we see All For One approaching Lady Nagant for an assignment. He asks him to locate a UA student and bestows her the quirk Air Walk.

How will this development turn out in the next chapter? Where is All Might, and what's his status?