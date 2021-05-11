My Hero Academia Chapter 312 Release Date, Time, Where to Read

Endeavor’s troubles have no end but he’s still trying his level best to restore the peace in the city. Outlaws are running amok and it’s up to Endeavor and his colleagues to get a hold of the situation. However, he is still getting constantly bulldozed by the media because of his past actions.

People are still protesting the heroes and for the time being, look like they won’t have any relief. On the other hand, Deku gets approached by a hired hit from All for One, and a fight is about to begin. My Hero Academia chapter 312 will initiate this encounter as it releases next week.

My Hero Academia is a popular Japanese manga series published in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. With more than 300 chapters already in the serialization, the story follows Izuku Midoriya, a young energetic boy who dreams of becoming the strongest hero.

His ambition is to save people and MHA tells his progression and struggles as he carves his way to achieve this dream. The release date of the next chapter is just upon us, read below and find out everything about BNHA’s next release.

My Hero Academia Chpater 312

Boku No Hero Academia Chapter 312 has its release date set on May 16th, 2021. It gets published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan along with other popular titles. Find out the timing of release for the chapter down below.

Japan – 01:00 AM, May 17th

India – 9:30 PM, May 16th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, May 16th

UK – 4:00 PM, May 16th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, May 16th

Where to Read My Hero Academia Chapter 312?

On its release date, the next chapter will be available digitally on Viz media by Shonen Jump with English translations. There are some unofficial scanlations too but we don’t recommend them.

What are Spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 312?

The raw scans for the next chapter aren’t available at the time of writing this article. However, with what transpired in the last chapter, we can pretty much expect few things to take place. Let’s see them.

Deku vs Hired Gun

Izuku vs Hitman

In the last panel of the last chapter, Deku was grazed by a bullet fired by a sniper. We get the reveal that this woman is a Hitman hired by All for One to capture Deku. All for One is looking for Dekh to acquire One for All. His body is in the worst condition and he needs Shigaraki for his goal.

We don’t have any information regarding this hired hit but it feels like she’s a long-range shooter. Also, there’s no confirmation on whether she has a quirk or not. My Hero Academia Chapter 312 will possibly answer these questions.

All Might to the Rescue

As he was keeping an eye on Deku via his GPS, All Might lost Deku’s location. All Might is looking over Deku and certainly wouldn’t want him to get into any dangerous situation. He may reach to Deku and give his hands in the fight against the hired gun.

Quick Recap of My Hero Academia Chapter 311

The last chapter titled “Here We Go” continued with the dark period the society is facing right now. Let’s see what events happened in the latest edition of My Hero Academia.

Endevour vs People

Endeavor vs People

Endeavor is busy cleaning up the escaped convicts along with other heroes. On his way, he meets some people who are still protesting against heroes. They are blaming Endeavor and others for whatever is happening in society right now.

Midoriya Disappears?

Midoriya’s GPS signal disappears from All Might’s dashboard. He panics and just at that time, somebody throws a bomb over his car and it blasts. Meanwhile, Midoriya meets an unrecognized person who calls him by his name. Turns out it’s the hired gun of All for One who’s after Midoriya’s after.

Will Deku successfully be able to fend off this person? What happened to All Might after the blasé? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments. If you like to know more updates on My Hero Academia and other manga, make sure to follow us on our social media accounts.