My Hero Academia Chapter 311 Release Date, Time and Where to Read

The vigilante route opted by Deku is letting us see another side of his. He’s now looking more confident, more determined, and more mature than ever. With his eyes set on the goal of saving Shigaraki, Deku continues to become a stronger person and takes out bad apples of the society. My Hero Academia chapter 311 will see him in action once again as Deku prepares for his ultimate goal.

My Hero Academia is a highly popular manga series and one of the best of this century. It has found widespread appeal worldwide and with its anime currently on season 5, the series is the talk of the town. The story of MHA features Deku, a seemingly shy, initially quirkless guy who desires to become a hero and save people.

The manga has a highly engaging plot and numerous characters that will make you feel happy, angry, cry, and whatnot emotions. Read below as we discuss the release date, time, and spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 311.

My Hero Academia Chapter 311

The manga of My Hero Academia is currently serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine which comes out each Sunday. Therefore the release date for the next chapter is May 9th, 2021. Note that the manga will be returning after a one-week break because of the golden week. As for the timing of release you can find it for different regions down below.

Japan – 01:00 AM, May 10th

India – 9:30 PM, May 9th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, May 9th

UK – 4:00 PM, May 9th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, May 9th

My Hero Academia Chapter 311 Raw Scans

Raw scans usually get out one day or two before the official release of the chapter. Since it’s still early, we don’t have raw scans at the moment. Once they are out, you will be able to know the spoilers and read the fan-translated version.

Where to Read My Hero Academia Chapter 311

Shonen Jump’s official app Viz provides a digital release of My Hero Academia so if you’ve purchased its subscription, you will be able to read the chapter. Apart from that, the chapter will also be available on Mangaplus.

What are Spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 311?

The raw scans for the upcoming chapter aren’t available yet. Usually, they come out 2-3 days before the official release. Even if we don’t have raw scans, we can predict some of the development that can take place from the last chapter. Here are some of the talking points that can become a focus in My Hero Academia chapter 311.

Acceptance of Users

Acceptance of Users

We’ve seen in the last chapter that 2nd and 3rd users of OFA didn’t approve of helping Deku achieving his goal of saving Shigaraki. This decision arrives from the fact that at their time, they had to face AFO and it was a life and death situation. However, Yoichi assures them that Deku’s decision won’t harm society.

New Powers

Yoichi discussed with other users that they will need to help Deku in manifesting the fullest power of One for All. Society has succumbed to its dark period and if he can’t use his power to full potential, there’s no hope of saving the world. In the next chapter, we might get few hints on how Deku will be able to harness the full power of the quirk. Similarly, he may be able to awaken the original quirks of other users.

Quick Recap of My Hero Academia Chapter 311

Deku Wants to Save Shigaraki

Some people mistake a citizen for a monster and start attacking her but Deku comes to the rescue. On his way, he meets All Might and assures him he will save the world.

Meanwhile, we see a flashback of Yoichi with other previous users of One for All. 2nd and 3rd user express their opinion on Deku’s aim to save Shigaraki. But Yoichi has other thoughts and says he fully believes in Deku and he will be the person to save the world.

What kind of development will take place in the next chapter? Will the 2nd and 3rd user finally change their mind about Deku? Write down what you think in the comment section. We also post news and updates related to other anime on our social media channels, make sure to follow us there.