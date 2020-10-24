My heart attack might have been coronavirus

Brian May believes his heart attack might have been due to coronavirus.

Brian May

The 72-year-old rocker suffered a”little heart attack” back in May this year, and also in that time he stated that he was puzzled about how the attack might have occurred, because he’s a”healthy man” with”great blood pressure”.

And Brian believes he may have gotten into the base of his medical scare, since he thinks he might have picked up coronavirus at the start of the season when his group Queen were touring.

He explained:”I think that it’s likely I had the COVID virus early in the tour Korea, Japan and Australia in January, and got it through, but it is thickened the bloodvessels, that apparently it will, which might have been the cause which lent me that the heart attack.

“I believed it was too premature to have [COVID] however, the evidence seems to be the the virus had been about.”

Brian before explained his heart assault lasted for”40 moments”, and he claimed he had experienced moderate chest painhe had three capsules fitted to his arteries to assist his blood circulation.

And after his surgery, Brian says that it was his wife Anita who became his saving grace, since she helped nurse him back to health.

He included into the Daily Express newspaper:”She was unbelievable. She completely spared my life since I could not do anything she just sort of nursed mepersonally, therefore that I shall forever be in her debt. She did an extraordinary job .”

Brian’s heart attack has been made worse with an unrelated gardening episode which happened just days earlier, where he also suffered a torn muscle, along with a compacted sciatic nerve.

Talking about his injuries in the moment, he explained:”I had an MRI and yesI did have a tear in my gluteus maximus. It is really simple to generate a relationship, there is a tear there that has to be the origin of the pain, end of the story. And no additional tests were completed.

“Today, a week after I am still in misery. I mean actual agony. I needed to leap at some things. I couldn’t feel the pain. And folks are saying,’That is like a ripped muscle’, so finally I had another MRI.

“But this single I had among their lower back and sure we would find I had a compacted plantar nerve, very seriously compacted, which explains the reason why I felt as though somebody was placing a screwdriver on my back the whole time. This was excruciating…

“So that is 1 side of this story, and I am much better today. I am free of that horrible annoyance that actually destroys your head…”