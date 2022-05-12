My Brilliant Season 4 Release Date: Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Canceled or Renewed for Season 4, My Brilliant Friend? Let’s see what’s out there. Four more episodes of My Brilliant Friend will air on HBO in the near future. The story of the HBO/Rai Italian drama will come to an end with a fourth and final season, it was announced today. It has been announced that the fourth season will be based on Elena Ferrante’s best-selling novella, The Story Of The Lost Child.

Italian coming-of-age drama series, “Saverio Costanzo”s “My Brilliant Friend” or “L’amica geniale,” is starring Saverio Costanzo. The show focuses on Elena Greco’s friendship with Raffaella Cerullo, better known as Lila. In the early 1950s, when they were in elementary school in Naples, they first met. In this novel, Elena and Lila’s lives span 60 years.

It premiered on November 18th, 2018, on HBO, based on Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels. Rai 1 and TIMvision in Italy aired the show. Film critics and fans alike praised the film’s direction, script, set design, cinematography, and lead actors’ performances. There is a lot to like about the protagonists, who are both witty and complex.

The good news is that we now know if the show will be renewed for a fourth season.

Season 4 of My Brilliant Friend Is Set to Premiere on September 15, 2017.

My Brilliant Friend” has yet to be decided upon by the Rai 1 Channel. My Brilliant Friend 4th season’s possible release date is Sunday, February 26, 2023, based on the show’s previous schedule.

Read more: A Million Little Things Season 5: Released Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know More

On February 28, 2022, HBO premiered the third season of “My Brilliant Friend,” which ran until April 18, 2022. Prior to its premiere in the United States, the season aired in Italy on Rai 1 from February 6 to February 27, 2022. The third volume contains eight episodes that run between 43 and 67 minutes in total.

Until now, this is all we know about the upcoming fourth season. An all-new episode of the popular series has been ordered for release on March 22, 2022. Sadly, this will be the final episode of the television drama series. The eighth season, like the previous three, is expected to have eight episodes, according to reports.

In contrast, the release date for round 4 has not yet been determined. Season three took nearly two years to arrive, compared to the first season’s arrival in a year and a half. COVID-19 may be to blame for the delay in the response. In light of the fact that Season 4 is already in the works, we don’t expect this to be an issue in the near future. As the new seasons of ‘My Brilliant Friend’ in both Italy and the United States premiere in the same month, we can expect the fourth season to debut in the second quarter of 2023, at the earliest.

Who Can We Expect to See in The Upcoming Fourth Season of My Brilliant Friend?

Alba Rohrwacher will replace Margherita Mazzucco as Elena “Lenù” Greco in season 4. For the first three seasons of the show, Rohrwacher served as Elena’s voice.

As an alternative, Gaia Grace plays Raffaella “Lila” Cerullo, Elena’s eponymous friend. It’s possible that the role will be recast for the upcoming film. As of this writing, there is no official confirmation that Luisa Ranieri will face Lila in the next round. No further appearances from Elisa Greco’s friends Francesca Montuori, Chiara Celotto, and Sophia Protino are planned. Even so, you can count on seeing a lot of new faces, as a variety of actors will likely take on both new and old roles.

Luca Gallone (Vittorio Greco), Anna Rita Vitolo (Immacolata Greco), Antonio Buonanno (Fernando Cerullo), Giovanni Amura (Stefano Carracci), Matteo Cecchi (Pietro Airota), and Francesco Serpico (Nino Sarratore).

Season 4 of My Brilliant Friend Is Expected to Revolve Around What?

On November 18, 2018, Elena Greco and Rafaella Cerullo, the best friends she made in her first year of primary school in 1950, were the subject of a new television series. In Naples, Italy, two childhood friends face the trials and tribulations of friendship as they grow up and become adults.

For the first time, Elena and Lila’s friendship comes to an end in the fourth season, which is based on Ferrante’s The Story of the Lost Child, following the events of the first three seasons. If the rumors are true, the final season will be based on the final novel in the series, The Story of a New Name, which concludes the story of Elena and Lila’s friendship.

Read more: Crash Landing on You Season 2: Released Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Is There a New My Brilliant Friend Season 4 Trailer Available Yet?

This is the fourth season of My Brilliant Friend, but there is no trailer for it yet. The trailer for My Brilliant Friend Season 3 can be viewed here.