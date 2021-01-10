Musicians share anger at rejection of Brexit “visa-free of charge” touring offer

Musicians have shared their anger on the web following news that the Uk authorities has reportedly turned down a “visa-free” touring offer as section of Brexit negotiations.

Yesterday (January 9), it was described that the Uk have turned down a deal from the EU that would allow for musicians to enter countries that belong to the union devoid of a visa.

Boris Johnson‘s publish-Brexit trade offer with the EU observed workers from some professions allowed to vacation on organization without the want to utilize for a visa. Nevertheless, musicians had been not protected in the offer, adding massive fees to excursions of the continent.

A new report from the Unbiased states that the proposal, which would exempt performers from needing a visa to enter nations around the world in the EU for trips less than 90 days, was turned down by the govt.

The Uk are claimed to have turned down the provide because they do not want to give the same freedoms to EU artists browsing the British isles.

Reacting to the news on social media, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke identified as the governing administration “spineless fucks” in excess of the decision, even though Portishead‘s Geoff Barrow introduced the hashtag “BorisKilledMusic”.

Wow. Spineless fucks. Wow…. https://t.co/GrjYbRwtxT

— Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) January 9, 2021

#borisKilledmusic

Uk ‘rejected offer’ of visa-no cost excursions by musicians in EU, irrespective of blaming Brussels for allow blow https://t.co/MDJO0HKKHV

— 🇬🇧Geoff Barrow 🇬🇧 (@jetfury) January 9, 2021

“Unbelievable,” Lily Allen included of the information on Twitter. “Actually, wholly plausible!” Disgrace added: “TODAY IN: THE Least Surprising News EVER”.

Unbelievable, essentially, absolutely plausible ! https://t.co/GepTItyW4U

— LILYALLEN2. (@lilyallen) January 9, 2021

Nowadays IN: THE The very least Surprising News Ever https://t.co/p4lWjdAzm3

— disgrace (@shamebanduk) January 9, 2021

“I believe we are owed an clarification,” Tim Burgess extra, tagging the accounts for the Prime Minister, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Secretary of Point out for Electronic, Society, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden.

See much more reactions beneath.

I imagine we are owed an clarification @OliverDowden @RishiSunak @BorisJohnson https://t.co/2Syun6f0vu

— Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) January 9, 2021

Great. Amazing definitely neat 🤬 https://t.co/dqKUJJvEDj

— Sam Carter (@samarchitects) January 9, 2021

Boris you utter wanker. https://t.co/jjDkqPDaIM

— Fran Healy (@franhealy) January 9, 2021

putting up this but refraining from remark owing to powerful anger https://t.co/0qEiVTg1Vn

— ʀ⎊ᴜ ʀᴇʏɴ⎊ (@RouReynolds) January 10, 2021

A petition was launched just after information of the deal and what it meant for musicians emerged last yr. It identified as on the government to “negotiate a cost-free cultural do the job permit that gives us visa-totally free travel all over the 27 EU states for tunes touring industry experts, bands, musicians, artists, Television set and sporting activities famous people that tour the EU to complete demonstrates and functions and carnet exception for touring equipment”.

A govt spokesperson previously told NME that it was Brussels that experienced rejected the idea of making it possible for artists to tour the EU on a visa-absolutely free basis. “The United kingdom pushed for a more formidable arrangement with the EU on the non permanent motion of small business travellers, which would have lined musicians and others, but our proposals were being rejected by the EU,” they reported.