The 32nd Nannup Music Festival will reunite a year ago, with tickets available weekly.

A vibrant celebration of music, artwork, character, diversity and community, the festival will be held in February 26 into March 1.

Acts announced for 2021 comprise WAM award winner Carla Geneve, Siobhan Cotchin, Jack Davies and also Verge Collective.

Along with Your Floors, Tom Fisher along with the Layabouts, The Nomadics along with The Justin Walshe Folk Machine.

More acts will be announced on November 1.

In a bid to decrease the festival’s environmental effect, the Nannup Music Festival has combined the Green Measures initiative.

Staff, musicians, suppliers, team, volunteers, viewers, donors and patrons will work with each other to guarantee environmental sustainability is an integral focus.

Included in the Green Measures Initiative, individuals are urged not to draw glitter or bows, moderate campfires or leave crap.

Behind-the-scenes manners that the festival organisers are decreasing their ecological impact comprise single-use plastic-free food stalls, 100 percent recycled toilet paper along with assignments and talks as part of this app.

The festival organisers may even keep carrying the Nannup Emerging Artists Award.

Included in this awardwinning, 10 musicians have been chosen to play two original tunes and recording period together with encouraging patrons.

Festival organisers are going for the proceedings to become COVID-19 safe.

See nannupmusicfestival.org to learn more.