Based on the novel and manga of the same name, Mushoku Tensei is an ongoing anime series currently on its 2nd season. It is an isekai anime series with the main focus on the protagonist who gets reincarnated as a baby in another world filled with magic and fantasy.

Rudeus dies a horrible death while his tenure at Earth and he had a lot left to be desired. However, God gives him a second chance and allows him to live his life once again in a different world. Rudeus tries to change himself and doesn’t repeat the mistakes he did in his previous life and tries to live his life to the fullest. Let’s talk about Mushoku Tensei episode 21 spoilers, release date, and time.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 21 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Mushoku Tensei Episode 20 Recap

In Mushoku Tensei episode 20 recap, Rudeus gets captured by Pax and is placed in a cell by him. While waiting for an opportunity, the third prince of Shironne, Zanoba visits him to deliver a message.

Secret Plot

Unlike his brother, Zanoba is in the awe of Rudeus. Particularly, for making the sculptures of Roxy and Ruijerd that appear so lifelike. He admires him to the point where he wants to become the apprentice of Rudeus and learn from him. But unfortunately for him, only Pax holds the key to release him.

Zanoba promises to release Rudeus. Meanwhile, Ruijerd, Eris, and Aisha interfere in the palace thanks to the guards. Zanoba manages to capture Pax and free Rudeus from his captivity. Aisha reveals that Zanoba is a superhuman child also known as Decapitator Prince.

Reunion

Pax asks his guards to attack Rudeus, however, since their families are safe now, they reject the command of Pax. With both Aisha and Lillia safe, Rudeus sends them home. Before leaving, Lillia gives him Roxy’s panties as well as the necklace Sylphie made for him.

Aisha on the other hand apologizes to him for earlier and tells him that she knew about his identity. Both the sisters leave. On the other hand, the two princes Zanoba and Pax receive the order of exile because of their recent exploits and are forced to leave the Shironne kingdom.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 21 Spoilers

For Mushoku Tensei episode 21 spoilers, the title of the episode is “Turning Point 2”. It will continue the journey of Rudeus as he resumes his journey to the demon continent to look for the rest of his family.

Princess of Asura Kingdom

Ariel, the princess of Asura Kingdom addresses the people of the country for their full-fledged support. After the speech is over, she meets Gravhel, first in line to the succession of the throne. He berates Ariel and tells her that he would never seduce citizens like her.

Aerial takes it sportingly and leaves. The subordinate of Grahvel points out the guardian mage of Ariel who is a newly appointed one. He also discusses how this elf can use magic without enchanting it. Gravhel takes an interest in him and asks to keep an eye out on him.

Fitt’s Origins

At the party, Fitt gets interfered with by a noble from Gravhel’s side. He tries to corner Fitt but Ariel comes to her rescue. She sings a song that distracts everyone present at the party and shifts their attention to her. Everyone applauds her.

She also reveals the origins of Fitt and states that she was the tutor at Greyhald household. Everyone gets shocked and discusses the rumor of Grehald hiring the tutor recently. With this event, the party ends. After the party, Fitt thanks Aerial for what she did earlier and also finds a little piece of memory in her head.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 21 Watch Online

Mushoku Tensei Episode 21 is available for online streaming on YouTube. You can watch it for free on the Muse Asia channel.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 21 Release Date and Time

Here is Mushoku Tensei episode 21 release date and time.

Japan – 00:00 AM, December 6th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, December 5th

India – 8:30 PM, December 5th

UK – 4:00 PM, December 5th

Europe (CEST) – 5:00, December 5th

