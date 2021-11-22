Based on the manga series of the same name, Mushoku Tensei is an isekai anime series currently on its second season. It revolves around Rudeus, a homeless guy from Earth who dies and gets reincarnated as a baby in another magical world. Mushoku Tensei is the tale of Rudeus as he takes a second shot at his life.

In his previous life, Rudeus was filled with many regrets. However, with this second chance provided to him, he decides to make the most out of it. He learns magic and explores the world with his friends and loved ones. Let’s talk about Mushoku Tensei episode 20 spoilers, release date, and time.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 20 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Mushoku Tensei Episode 19 Recap

In Mushoku Tensei episode 19 recap, the mysterious faceless god once again reappears in front of Rudeus. This time he has some instructions that he wants Rudeus to follow to reach a certain destination.

Reunion

The god tells him about Lilia and Aisha and informs him about their location and how he can reach them. However, before leaving, the god tells him not to reveal his identity to his sisters. Rudeus finds it perplexing but decides to trust this god and proceeds to the next destination.

He reaches the Kingdom of Shironne as per instructions provided by God after a long voyage. Once there, he decides to send a letter to Roxy who also happens to work in the same place. After a while, he comes across Aisha running away from some pursuers and saves him.

Pax’s Plot

Even though he saves his sister, he doesn’t reveal his true identity since the god didn’t want him to. Rudeus receives a summoning from the palace with respect to Roxy who wants to meet him. He reaches the palace but it turns out to be a trap set up by Pax.

Pax is Shironne’s seventh Prince and he is obsessed with Roxy. He kidnaps Lilia and reveals that it was a trap to lure Rudeus. His ultimate goal is to bring in Roxy and for that, he is going to use Rudeus in his plans.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 20 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Mushoku Tensei Episode 20 Spoilers

In Mushoku Tensei episode 20 spoilers, the title of the episode is “The Birth of My Little Sister, the Maid”. It will follow up the events from the previous episode.

Princess of Asura Kingdom

Ariel, the princess of Asura Kingdom addresses the people of the country for their full-fledged support. After the speech is over, she meets Gravhel, first in line to the succession of the throne. He berates Ariel and tells her that he would never seduce citizens like her.

Aerial takes it sportingly and leaves. The subordinate of Grahvel points out the guardian mage of Ariel who is a newly appointed one. He also discusses how this elf is able to use magic without enchanting it. Gravhel takes an interest in him and asks to keep an eye out on him.

Fitt’s Origins

At the party, Fitt gets interfered with by a noble from Gravhel’s side. He tries to corner Fitt but Ariel comes to her rescue. She sings a song that distracts everyone present at the party and shifts their attention to her. Everyone applauds her.

She also reveals the origins of Fitt and states that she was the tutor at Greyhald household. Everyone gets shocked and discusses the rumor of Grehald hiring the tutor recently. With this event, the party ends. After the party, Fitt thanks Aerial for what she did earlier and also finds a little piece of memory in her head.

Mushoku Tensei 20 Watch Online

You can watch Mushoku Tensei Episode 20 for free on YouTube. You’ll need to subscribe to the channel Muse Asia to stream all episodes.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 20 Release Date and Time

Here is Mushoku Tensei episode 20 release date and time.

Japan – 00:00 AM, November 29th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, November 29th

India – 8:30 PM, November 29th

UK – 4:00 PM, November 29th

Europe (CEST) – 5:00, November 29th

Can Rudeus save Lilia from Pax? Let us know what you think in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.