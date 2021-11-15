Based on the manga series of the same name, Mushoku Tensei is an ongoing anime currently in its second season. It is produced by Egg Firm with the original network being Tokyo MX. Mushoku Tensei tells the tale of Rudeus who gets reincarnated into another world and gets a second shot at life.

In his previous life, Rudeus was a homeless loner which lots of regrets in his life. He died as a sad person but the God gives him another chance. In this new world, he takes a pledge to never take anything for granted and live his life to the fullest without a hint of regret. Let’s talk about Mushoku episode 19 spoilers, release date, and time.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 19 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Mushoku Tensei Episode 18 Recap

In Mushoku Tensei episode 18 recap, Rudeus, Eris, and Ruijerd leave the city to go to their next destination. They take a voyage and get all set to cross the central continent.

Roxy’s Return

Even after searching everywhere along with her companions, Roxy has no luck in locating Rudeus. She then decides to return to her village and reunite with her parents. Roxy takes a voyage and finally returns to her home where she meets her parents after a long time.

However, despite returning, Roxy feels a bit hollow from inside. She couldn’t communicate with villagers which worries her. To her, it is an important aspect because if she can’t do it, she better not be here. And just like that, Roxy decides to leave her village because she thinks she doesn’t belong here.

The Journey Continues

Even some thinking, Roxy has a change of heart. She wants to leave but seeing the sight of her parents makes her unable to do so. Roxy decides to take a seat back and finally makes the decision to stay. She also learns from her parents that Rudeus visited them two years ago.

This makes Roxy relived since she was looking for Rudeus all this time. After the reunion, Roxy and her companions gear up to resume their search. She fares goodbye to everyone in the village and travels once again to look for the dark continent hoping to find missing members.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 19 Spoilers

In Mushoku Tensei episode 19 spoilers, the title of the episode is “Route Selection”. It will likely focus on the group of Rudeus, Eris, and Ruijerd who will travel to the next destination.

Princess of Asura Kingdom

Ariel, the princess of Asura Kingdom addresses the people of the country for their full-fledged support. After the speech is over, she meets Gravhel, first in line to the succession of the throne. He berates Ariel and tells her that he would never seduce citizens like her.

Aerial takes it sportingly and leaves. The subordinate of Grahvel points out the guardian mage of Ariel who is a newly appointed one. He also discusses how this elf is able to use magic without enchanting it. Gravhel takes an interest in him and asks to keep an eye out on him.

Fitt’s Origins

At the party, Fitt gets interfered with by a noble from Gravhel’s side. He tries to corner Fitt but Ariel comes to her rescue. She sings a song that distracts everyone present at the party and shifts their attention to her. Everyone applauds her.

She also reveals the origins of Fitt and states that she was the tutor at Greyhald household. Everyone gets shocked and discusses the rumor of Grehald hiring the tutor recently. With this event, the party ends. After the party, Fitt thanks Aerial for what she did earlier and also finds a little piece of memory in her head.

Mushoku Tensei 19 Watch Online

You can watch Mushoku Tensei Episode 19 for free on YouTube. You’ll need to subscribe to the channel Muse Asia to stream all episodes.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 19 Release Date and Time

Here is Mushoku Tensei episode 19 release date and time.

