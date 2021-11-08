Mushoku Tensei is an ongoing anime series currently on its 2nd season. Based on the light novel of the same name, it is one of the most popular isekai series ever existed. It centers on a jobless middle-aged guy who dies and gets reincarnated as a baby in another magical world.

In the new life, Rudeus decides to make the most out of it and not make the same mistakes as he did in his previous life. He learns from his past and tries to be as productive as possible. In his journey, he meets various people and learns true happiness. Let’s talk about Mushoku Tensei episode 18 spoilers, release date, and time.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 18 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Mushoku Tensei Episode 17 Recap

In Mushoku Tensei’s episode 17 recap, Geese visits the guild, and turns out he is a member of Paul’s family. He also finds out that Rudeus is actually the son of Paul. This makes the whole situation complicated as he tries to make both of them reunite.

Making Amends

He first approaches Paul and tries to convince him to get along with Rudeus. After all, he is just a child and the only son of Paul. While he doesn’t answer immediately, Paul does give it some thought. He is still a little disappointed because Rudeus didn’t make any attempt to contact him. However, he has a change of heart.

Paul has a nightmare that involves his son. He dreams that his child got into danger and it reminds him what else could’ve happened to him. Paul makes the decision of reuniting with his son and both duo of father and son make amends.

Father and Son

Paul also decides to put away his drinking habit and live a stable life. After all, he has a son to look after along with his family. The next day he meets up with Rudeus and tries to put up an apology. Rudeus obviously understands his intentions and forgives him.

Father and son have some heart-to-heart conversations where both share what they experienced during this time. One thing leads to another and they both reconcile with each other. With the conflict gone, they now look forward to looking for others.

Next Stop

After the conversation is over, Rudeus tells him that he is still going to look for the family once he escorts Eris to her family. Though, he still knows that her family is missing as well. He attempts to tell this to his father so that he doesn’t worry about him.

However, later on, Geese tells Paul that Rudeus is still going to look for his family. There are still many places they haven’t visited yet, so they’re going to go different places in search of the family. Rudeus departs as he moves forward towards the next stop.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 18 Spoilers

For Mushoku Tensei episode 18 spoilers, the title of the episode is “Separate Journey”. It will likely focus on the continued journey of Rudeus as he visits different lands in the search of his family. He doesn’t know how long it will take but he’s determined.

Separated Journeys

Rudeus and Paul departed ways with each other, however, both of them have the same goal in their mind which is to look for their family. While they don’t have a straight path, they’re sure that they’ll find the members at some point.

Paul will take off after deciding to quit drinking and seriously look for the family. Meanwhile, Rudeus will travel with Ruijerd and Eris to uncover various places and find his sister and mom. The next episode will continue their journey.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 18 Watch Online

You can watch Mushoku Tensei episode 18 online on YouTube. It is available for free on channel Muse Asia

Mushoku Tensei Episode 18 Release Date and Time

Here is Mushoku Tensei episode 18 release date and time.

Japan – 00:00 AM, November 15th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, November 15th

India – 8:30 PM, November 15th

UK – 4:00 PM, November 15th

Europe (CEST) – 5:00, November 15th

Can Rudeus find his family? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.