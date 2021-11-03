Mushoku Tensei Episode 17 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Mushoku Tensei is an ongoing anime series based on manga of the same name. It follows the story of Rudeus, a loner homeless who dies on Earth and gets reincarnated as a baby in another world. With another chance at life, Rudeus decides to live it to the fullest.

Rudeus is blessed with great potential to use magic. It doesn’t take him long to become a strong user through the teaching of his teacher. As years pass by, he keeps getting strong and becomes capable enough to set out on his adventure. Let’s talk about Mushoku Tensei episode 17 spoilers, release date, and time.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 16 Recap

In Mushoku Tensei episode 16 recap, after their stay in the forest of elves, the party consisting of Rudeus, Eris, and Muijerd arrive in the Millis. Over there, Geese parts his ways with the party as he has his adventures waiting ahead for him.

Reunion with Father

By taking Geese’s advice, Rudeus decides to visit the adventurers guild. He parts ways with Muijerd and Eris temporarily. As he enters the guild, he finds two people fighting with each other. He decides not to interfere as he doesn’t want to blow his cover.

The kidnapping takes place right in front of his eyes, however, he ignores them. One of the people bumps into him. He looks at Rudeus and when he looks back he realizes that he is Paul, Rudeus’ father.

Memories from Past

Paul tells him that he and his party are looking for people who went missing because of the mana surge that occurred last year. Rudeus then tells him everything he did from when he went missing to his trip to the demon continent.

Paul asks him why he didn’t write him a letter. Rudeus doesn’t give any answer to that since he doesn’t have one. Paul takes out his frustration on him and they get into a fight, however, Norn interferes and separates them.

The scenery reminds Rudeus of his past where he was lonely. He runs away from the guild in a bad mood. Eris spots him and tries to cheer him up.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 17 Spoilers

In Mushoku Tensei episode 17 spoilers, we will likely see the reunion of the duo of father and son as seen in the previous episode. Since the title of the episode is also the same, it will likely follow the same scenario. Rudeus will join his father and his party in the search of other people.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 17 Release Date and Time

Here is Mushoku Tensei episode 17 release date and time.

Japan – 00:00 AM, November 8th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, November 8th

India – 8:30 PM, November 8th

UK – 4:00 PM, November 8th

Europe (CEST) – 5:00, November 8th

Mushoku Tensei Episode 17 Watch Online

Mushoku Tensei Episode 17 is available to watch online on YouTube. It is available to stream for free on Muse Asia.

Can Rudeus make up with his father? Let us know down in the comments. For kore updates, make sure to follow us on social media.