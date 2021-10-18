Based on the manga of the same name, Mushoku Tensei is an ongoing anime series currently on its 2nd season. It revolves around the protagonist Rudeus who gets reincarnated as a baby in another world after suffering a horrible death on Earth.

Rudeus was a loser in life and with this new opportunity, he decides to make the most out of it. He cherishes his loved ones and tries to protect them so that he doesn’t have any regrets in this new life. Let’s talk about Mushoku Tensei episode 15 spoilers, release date, and time.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 15 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date and Time

Mushoku Tensei Episode 14 Recap

In Mushoku Tensei episode 14 recap, Rudeus finds himself in the prison of Doldia Village. While there, he meets another rogue who was caught by the beasts. He reveals his name as Geese and tells Rudeus that he lost all money gambling with beasts.

Gallus’ True Identity

Rudeus and Geese devise a plan to escape from the prison. They form a sort of master-disciple relationship. After breaking out, they see the village engulfed in fire. Instead of fleeing, they decide to help the beast people fight against smugglers who caused the fire.

Rudeus and Geese join hands with beasts and take down all of the smugglers, however, Gallus is still left. Gallus then reveals that he deceived Rudeus and he is the head of the smugglers and took advantage of Rudeus’ compassion.

End of Gallus

Gallus reveals his big plan of how he used Ruijerd to lure out all of the mighty warriors of the village so that he could execute his plan. Since higher-ups were away, it gave him the perfect opportunity. Rudeus engages in a fight with Gallus.

After exchanging few strikes, Rudeus finds it difficult to defeat Gallus in his current state. He decides to let him escape on the occasion. However, the sacred beast he saved earlier and Geese arrive to help him out and defeat Gallus.

Sauros’ Execution

Once the situation gets handled, Rudeus then meets with Eris and Ruijerd. The supard reveals that they were busy clearing out the rest of the smugglers, hence they got late. The villagers who had previously accused Rudeus also apologize to him.

They also thank him for his help and Doldia Village once again sees the light. Back at the Fittoa, Eris’ grandfather Sauros takes responsibility for the mana surge that occurred. Because of it, he faces execution by the order of the king.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 15 Spoilers

In Mushoku Tensei episode 15 spoilers, Eris asks Geese to teach him how to cook. He tells her that he won’t teach her because of a certain incident that happened in the past. He also asks her if she wants to learn it because she wants to cook for Rudeus.

Paul

The party gears up to reach their next location. Geese tells Rudeus that he has gone through a lot and both of them cry. They finally arrive in Mishirion and Geese parts his way with them. Before leaving, he asks Rudeus to visit the guild.

Taking his advice, Rudeus arrives in the guild. He spots two people quarreling. To hide his identity, he covers his face with underwear. However, the adventurer strikes it and reveals his face. That adventurer is Paul and after quite some time, he reunites with his son.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 15 Watch Online

Mushoku Tensei episode 15 is available to watch online for free. You can watch all of its episode on Muse Asia on YouTube.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 15 Release Date and Time

Here is Mushoku Tensei episode 15 release date and time.

Japan – 00:00 AM, October 25th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, October 24th

India – 8:30 PM, October 24th

UK – 4:00 PM, October 24th

Europe (CEST) – 5:00, October 24th

