Mushoku Tensei is an ongoing anime series based on the manga of the same name. It follows the story of Rudeus, a loner homeless who dies on Earth and gets reincarnated as a baby in another world. With another chance at life, Rudeus decides to live it to the fullest.

Rudeus is blessed with great potential to use magic. It doesn’t take him long to become strong user through the teaching of his teacher. As years pass by, he keeps getting strong and becomes capable enough to set out on his own adventure. Let’s talk about Mushoku Tensei episode 14 spoilers, release date and time.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 14 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date and Time

Mushoku Tensei Episode 13 Recap

In Mushoku Tensei episode 13 recap, Roxy gets joined by her companions Talhand and Elinalise in the search of Rudeus. They arrive at the same city where Rudeus is currently located and start looking for the clues to reach him.

Search for Rudeus

As they begin their search, Roxy and Elinalise search for Rudeus and members of the Paul Family. Unfortunately, they don’t know that Rudeus along with Eris and Ruijerd are within the same city. They cross paths various times but don’t show up in front of each other.

After long day of search, Roxy sees Eris and Ruijerd sparring against each other. As she doesn’t know if Rudeus is with them, she decides to flee by mistaking them for Supard. After finding no clue about Rudeus, Roxy and her party decide to visit the next city.

Deal with Gallus

On the other hand, Gallus pays a visit to Rudeus. He thanks him for saving him earlier and he has a deal for smuggling Ruijerd but in return he wants something. Apparently, there are two individuals who are about to become slaves and he wants Rudeus and Ruijerd to stop him before it happens.

He informs them that they have to go to Zant Port and across Millie continent to locate the goods. After some talk with Ruijerd, Rudeus agrees and they set sail. In the ship, Eris falls sick and Rudeus takes care of her by using healing magic.

Deal with Gallus

Saving Goods

Rudeus infiltrates the hideout in the outfit of smuggler. He hears some voices of children crying. The smuggler shows him Ruijerd as a good and Ruijerd frees himself to kill the smuggler. They both separate to do their respective task.

Rudeus comes across a bunch of furries. He then heads to the magic dog encircled in the magic seal. The furries also want to free the dog and they mistake Rudeus for a smuggler. They kidnap him and bring him to village for questioning.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 14 Spoilers

In Mushoku Tensei episode 14 spoilers, Rudeus meets Geese who is also confined in the same cell. Rudeus somehow convinces him to become his student. They both flee from the cell but before leaving, witness the forest engulfed in flames.

Saving the Beasts

With the the entire forest on fire, Rudeus immediately goes down to help the beats. He and Geese try to bring the fire down. Rudeus finds out that Gallus was the perpetrators of the fire. He used him to distract Beast leaders so that he can kidnap other beats.

Rudeus fights with him and Gallus finds it pretty challenging to beat him. Rudeus also takes the beating and starts beating. Just when Gallus is about to strike him, Geese comes from behind and smashes the stone on the head of Gallus.

Saving the Beasts

Mushoku Tensei Episode 14 Watch Online

Mushoku Tensei episode 14 is available to watch online for free on YouTube. You can watch all of its episode on Muse Asia.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 14 Release Date and Time

Here is Mushoku Tensei episode 14 release date and time.

Japan – 00:00 AM, October 18th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, October 17th

India – 8:30 PM, October 17th

UK – 4:00 PM, October 17th

Europe (CEST) – 5:00, October 17th

Can Rudeus come out of this ordeal? Let us know your thoughts in th comments. For more Mushoku Tensei updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.