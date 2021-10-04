Mushoku Tensei is an ongoing anime series currently on its 2nd season. Based on the light novel of the same name, it is one of the most popular isekai series ever exists. It centers on a jobless middle-aged guy who dies and gets reincarnated as a baby in another magical world.

In the new life, Rudeus decides to make the most out of it and not make the same mistakes as he did in his previous life. He learns from his past and tries to be as productive as possible. In his journey, he meets various people and learns true happiness. Let’s talk about Mushoku Tensei episode 13 spoilers, release date, and time.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 13 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Mushoku Tensei Episode 12 Recap

In Mushoku Tensei episode 12 recap, Rudues, Eris, and Ruijerd reach the port only to find that the sailing fee for Supard is 100 times more. They don’t have that much money on them, hence they will need to find an alternative.

Demon Emperor

Rudeus once again gets contacted by the nameless god who guides him on what to do next. He gets across a street and spots a shady guy trying to persuade a little girl. Rudeus beats him and frees the girl, however, she reveals that she is hungry and that man was going to feed him.

Turns out this girl is a succubus and she hasn’t eaten in a long time. Rudeus decides to offer her some food and she gladly takes it. After eating it, she reveals that she is a demon emperor called Kishirika Kishirisu.

Demon Emperor

Magic Eye

As thanks for feeding her, the girl bestows him with Magic Eye. This eye is capable of seeing few seconds into the future. Rudeus uses this newfound ability and saves a smuggler on the port. He later fights with Eris and defeats her in close combat for the first time.

Rudeus also clashes with Ruijerd to measure his abilities. He realizes that one week has passed and he still hasn’t accumulated money. He decides to sell his staff but Reijerd tells him not to do so. The smuggler that Rudeus saved earlier comes to visit him.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 13 Spoilers

In Mushoku Tensei episode 13 spoilers, Gallus thanks Rudeus for saving him earlier. He says that this kind of thing happens in business. He agrees to smuggle Ruijerd, but there’s something he must do first.

Gallus’ Demand

Gallus wants Rudeus to free two people who are about to become slaves. He agrees and joins Ruijerd for the mission. They have to arrive at Zant Port to complete the deal. The next day, Rudeus and Eris get into the ship as Eris falls with seasickness.

Rudeus heals her using healing magic. Few days pass and they finally reach Zant port. Eris says she doesn’t want to transport through the ship, however, they have no other choice when they travel through Milim continent.

Execution of Plan

Rudeus arrives at the mansion where slaves are held. He first visits Ruijerd who informs him that he heard some kids cry. He wants him to go there and free them. Rudeus first kills the slave trader. Ruijerd frees himself.

After hearing the noises, Rudeus immediately rushes to see the matter. In a way, he spots a beast sitting in a magical circle. In the cell, he finds some demi-human fox girls who are confined and crying. As he sees this sight, Rudeus calls it Furry Paradise.

Execution of Plan

Mushoku Tensei Episode 13 Watch Online

Mushoku Tensei episode 13 will be available to watch online on YouTube for free. You can stream it on Muse Asia.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 13 Release Date and Time

Here is Mushoku Tensei episode 13 release date and time.

Japan – 00:00 AM, October 11th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, October 10th

India – 8:30 PM, October 10th

UK – 4:00 PM, October 10th

Europe (CEST) – 5:00, October 10th

Can Rudeus accumulate money for Ruijerd? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.