Mushoku Tensei will resume shortly after the first half of its first season concluded a few months ago. As one of the most revered isekai, fans are delighted to see the return of the show. Based on the novel of the same name, Rudeus will resume his adventures with episode 12 of the anime.

Rudeus was a jobless loner on the Earth, however, he got hit by a truck and died. He got reincarnated as a baby in a fantasy world. Having found another opportunity to live life, Rudeus decides to live the life without any regrets. Let’s talk about Mushoku Tensei episode 12 spoilers, release date, and time.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 12 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Mushoku Tensei Episode 11 Recap

In Mushoku Tensei episode 11 recap, we learn about the huge mana surge in Fitoa where Rudeus’ family resides. Except for Norn who is in care of Paul, all of them have gone missing. He leaves a message on board telling his acquaintances to look for his family members.

Big Quest

Rudeus who is accompanied by his party members take on a quest to hunt a particular monster in the forest. He comes across two groups who are both trying to complete the same quest. One of the parties falls prey to a bunch of monsters and one of their members dies due to Rudeus negligence.

Rudeus realizes his mistake as Ruijerd blames him for this death. However, the other party says they knew this was the possibility. Rudeus and co regroup and locate the quest monster. However, it’s too late as it has even killed the third person who was undertaking the same quest.

Big Quest

The Supard

While returning to Rikarisu, the group comes across a shady adventurer. He knows about Rudeus schemes and tries to exploit the group financially for keeping a secret. Knowing that he needs to protect Eris, Rudeus decides to attack him.

However, Ruijerd interferes and reveals his Supard identity to the adventurer. He gets scared and agrees to shut his mouth. Ruijerd gets moved by Rudeus’ determination to protect Erin and they both reconcile and move forward to reach the next city.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 12 Spoilers

In Mushoku Tensei episode 12 spoilers, Rudeus, Ruijerd and Eris reach the port to set the sail. However, their plans face a roadblock as the fare for Supard is 100 times more. Rudeus tries to haggle the price but he won’t bring it down.

Plan to Smuggle

Rudeus hears some people talk about a gang called Deadends. They’re three people comprising of a Supard, a little girl called Eris, and Seijard their master (referring to Rudeus). He realizes that they’re talking about them and they have become infamous.

To take Ruijerd along with them, Rudeus suggests three plans. The first two plans involve making huge money but both methods are dangerous. So Rudeus comes up with the plan to Smuggle Ruijerd out of the town.

Magic Eye

Roxy goes out to look for the group called Dead Ends. She wants to get their assistance in the search of Paul’s family. Rudeus stumbles across a stranger trying to kidnap a hungry girl. When he saves the girl, turns out, she’s a succubus.

She reveals that she has awoken from eternal slumber and calls herself Kishirika Kishirisu, a great demon emperor. Rudeus feeds her and she decides to grant him one of the wishes. She bestows him the magical eye.

Magic Eye

Mushoku Tensei Episode 12 Watch Online

Mushoku Tensei will be available to watch online on YouTube for free. You can stream it on Muse Asia.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 12 Release Date and Time

Here is Mushoku Tensei episode 12 release date and time.

Japan – 00:00 AM, October 4th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, October 3rd

India – 8:30 PM, October 3rd

UK – 4:00 PM, October 3rd

Europe (CEST) – 5:00, October 3rd

What lies next in the path of Rudeus? Let us know what you think in the comment box. For more Mushoku Tensei updates, make sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter.