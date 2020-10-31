Muriel nets two as Atalanta defeats Crotone; Parma retains Inter

MILAN – Luis Muriel scored twice to assist Atalanta return on course at Serie A with a 2-1 triumph in recently boosted Crotone on Saturday.

Muriel netted both goals in the first half until Simy pulled back to the hosts five minutes from the rest.

Atalanta transferred into second position, 1 point under early pioneer AC Milan which visits Udinese on Sunday.

Inter missed the opportunity to transfer level with Milan since it drew 2-2 at home to Parma. Bologna was enjoying Cagliari after.

Crotone stayed bottom of the league with only 1 stage — by a 1-1 draw from Juventus.

Atalanta came to the game in the back of two straight defeats Serie A but trying to build off its comeback attraction using Ajax in the Champions League, in addition to hoping to increase its confidence before hosting Liverpool on Tuesday.

Muriel had two great chances before he place Atalanta forward in the 26th moment, amassing a chunk from Ruslan Malinovskiy together with his back to goal and turning to drill it in the bottom corner. )

The Colombia forwards compelled Crotone goalkeeper Alex Cordaz into another great save before doubling his tally from the 38th after being put up by Remo Freuler.

Crotone pulled back two minutes later when Simy defeat Marco Sportiello by a tight angle.

Atalanta’s Duván Zapata, who’s scored four goals in his previous few games, had two late chances but delivered both wide.

INTER MISSES LUKAKU

Inter’s reliance on Romelu Lukaku was illustrated as it fought in the lack of its crucial forwards.

The Nerazzurri missed a range of chances and had a stoppage-time equalizer by Ivan Perišic to save a point.

Lukaku, who’s scored five Inter’s 15 aims in Serie A, is coping with a left leg muscle dilemma.

Gervinho scored double Parma in the next half before Marcelo Brozovic pulled back for Inter at the 64th.

